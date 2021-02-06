Log in
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
PRESS RELEASE : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI signs agreement on the acquisition of Czech Equa bank

02/06/2021 | 12:45pm EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers 
06.02.2021 
 
Vienna - 6 February 2021. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has signed an 
agreement on the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Equa bank (Equa 
bank a.s. and Equa Sales and Distribution s.r.o.) from AnaCap Financial Partners 
(AnaCap), a specialist financial services private equity investor, through its 
Czech subsidiary Raiffeisenbank a.s. The transaction is subject to a successful 
closing and regulatory approvals. 
 
The acquisition of Equa bank is expected to have an impact on RBI's CET1 ratio 
of approx. 30 basis points (based on a pro-forma CET1 consolidation as of year- 
end 2020). The final impact is subject to completion accounts at closing. 
 
Equa bank focuses on consumer lending and serves just under 480,000 customers. 
The proposed acquisition is part of RBI's strategy to expand its presence in 
selected focus markets. The business models of Equa bank and Raiffeisenbank are 
very complementary, which is why the transaction would ultimately lead to 
strategic synergies as well as enhanced digital capabilities. As of year-end 
2020, Equa bank had total assets of more than EUR 2.8 billion, while 
Raiffeisenbank a.s. reported total assets of EUR 15.7 billion. 
 
Closing is expected around the end of the second quarter of this year. On the 
basis that deal completion is successful, there is a plan to merge Equa bank 
with Raiffeisenbank a.s. and thereby allowing realization of the identified 
synergies. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
John P. Carlson, CFA 
Group Investor Relations 
Raiffeisen Bank International AG 
Am Stadtpark 9 
1030 Vienna, Austria 
ir@rbinternational.com 
phone +43-1-71 707-2089 
www.rbinternational.com 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2021 12:44 ET (17:44 GMT)

