PRESS RELEASE : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI signs agreement on the acquisition of Czech Equa bank

06.02.2021
Vienna - 6 February 2021. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has signed an
agreement on the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Equa bank (Equa
bank a.s. and Equa Sales and Distribution s.r.o.) from AnaCap Financial Partners
(AnaCap), a specialist financial services private equity investor, through its
Czech subsidiary Raiffeisenbank a.s. The transaction is subject to a successful
closing and regulatory approvals.
The acquisition of Equa bank is expected to have an impact on RBI's CET1 ratio
of approx. 30 basis points (based on a pro-forma CET1 consolidation as of year-
end 2020). The final impact is subject to completion accounts at closing.
Equa bank focuses on consumer lending and serves just under 480,000 customers.
The proposed acquisition is part of RBI's strategy to expand its presence in
selected focus markets. The business models of Equa bank and Raiffeisenbank are
very complementary, which is why the transaction would ultimately lead to
strategic synergies as well as enhanced digital capabilities. As of year-end
2020, Equa bank had total assets of more than EUR 2.8 billion, while
Raiffeisenbank a.s. reported total assets of EUR 15.7 billion.
Closing is expected around the end of the second quarter of this year. On the
basis that deal completion is successful, there is a plan to merge Equa bank
with Raiffeisenbank a.s. and thereby allowing realization of the identified
synergies.
