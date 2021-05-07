PRESS RELEASE : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: First Quarter Report 2021 Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing headwinds

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Quarterly Report
Vienna - RBI: First Quarter Report 2021
Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing
headwinds
* Net interest income stable quarter-on-quarter; net interest margin reflects
excess liquidity
* Net fee and commission income almost fully recovered despite weaker exchange
rates and prolonged lockdowns
* General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year
* Provisioning ratio at 0.35% due to very low inflow of stage 3
* Consolidated profit improved 22% year-on-year to EUR 216 million, supported by
lower risk costs
* Loans to customers up 1% year-to-date
* CET1 ratio stable at 13.6% (incl. first quarter result)
Income Statement in Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Q4/2020
EUR million*
Net interest income 767 881 765
Net fee and 434 448 466
commission income
Net trading income 5 37 (2)
and fair value result
General
administrative (692) (732) (777)
expenses
Operating result 567 689 470
Other result (38) (82) 5
Governmental measures
and compulsory (130) (167) (28)
contributions
Impairment losses on (79) (153) (133)
financial assets
Profit before tax 321 286 314
Profit after tax 243 207 230
Consolidated profit 216 177 205
Balance Sheet in EUR 31/03/2021 31/12/2020
million
Loans to customers 91,861 90,671
Deposits from customers 104,211 102,112
Total assets 176,152 165,959
Total risk-weighted assets 81,362 78,864
(RWA)
Key ratios 31/03/2021 31/12/2020
NPE ratio 1.8% 1.9%
NPE coverage ratio 61.2% 61.5%
CET1 ratio (fully loaded, 13.6% 13.6%
incl. result)
Total capital ratio (fully 18.1% 18.4%
loaded, incl. result)
Key ratios Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Q4/2020
Net interest margin
(average interest- 1.94% 2.43% 1.97%
bearing assets)
Cost/income ratio* 55.0% 51.5% 62.3%
Provisioning ratio
(average loans to 0.35% 0.66% 0.58%
customers)
Consolidated return on 6.5% 5.6% 6.6%
equity
Earnings per share in 0.59 0.49 0.55
EUR
* From 1 January 2021, non-income related taxes are included in general
administrative expenses (previously in other net operating income) and deposit
insurance fees are included in governmental measures and compulsory
contributions (previously in general administrative expenses). Previous year's
figures also reflect the change.
Outlook
The Outlook remains unchanged.
