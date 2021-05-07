Log in
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
PRESS RELEASE : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: First Quarter Report 2021 Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing headwinds

05/07/2021 | 01:31am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Quarterly Report 
 
Vienna - RBI: First Quarter Report 2021 
Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing 
headwinds 
 
 
* Net interest income stable quarter-on-quarter; net interest margin reflects 
  excess liquidity 
* Net fee and commission income almost fully recovered despite weaker exchange 
  rates and prolonged lockdowns 
* General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year 
* Provisioning ratio at 0.35% due to very low inflow of stage 3 
* Consolidated profit improved 22% year-on-year to EUR 216 million, supported by 
  lower risk costs 
* Loans to customers up 1% year-to-date 
* CET1 ratio stable at 13.6% (incl. first quarter result) 
 
 
 
 
Income Statement in      Q1/2021        Q1/2020            Q4/2020 
EUR million* 
Net interest income        767            881                765 
Net fee and                434            448                466 
commission income 
Net trading income          5              37                (2) 
and fair value result 
General 
administrative            (692)          (732)              (777) 
expenses 
Operating result           567            689                470 
Other result               (38)           (82)                5 
Governmental measures 
and compulsory            (130)          (167)               (28) 
contributions 
Impairment losses on       (79)          (153)              (133) 
financial assets 
Profit before tax          321            286                314 
Profit after tax           243            207                230 
Consolidated profit        216            177                205 
 
 
 
Balance Sheet in EUR               31/03/2021                31/12/2020 
million 
Loans to customers                   91,861                    90,671 
Deposits from customers              104,211                   102,112 
Total assets                         176,152                   165,959 
Total risk-weighted assets           81,362                    78,864 
(RWA) 
 
 
 
Key ratios                        31/03/2021               31/12/2020 
NPE ratio                            1.8%                     1.9% 
NPE coverage ratio                  61.2%                    61.5% 
CET1 ratio (fully loaded,           13.6%                    13.6% 
incl. result) 
Total capital ratio (fully          18.1%                    18.4% 
loaded, incl. result) 
 
 
 
Key ratios                Q1/2021        Q1/2020             Q4/2020 
Net interest margin 
(average interest-         1.94%          2.43%               1.97% 
bearing assets) 
Cost/income ratio*         55.0%          51.5%               62.3% 
Provisioning ratio 
(average loans to          0.35%          0.66%               0.58% 
customers) 
Consolidated return on      6.5%           5.6%               6.6% 
equity 
Earnings per share in       0.59           0.49               0.55 
EUR 
 
 
* From 1 January 2021, non-income related taxes are included in general 
administrative expenses (previously in other net operating income) and deposit 
insurance fees are included in governmental measures and compulsory 
contributions (previously in general administrative expenses). Previous year's 
figures also reflect the change. 
 
 
Outlook 
 
The Outlook remains unchanged. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
 
John P. Carlson, CFA 
Group Investor Relations 
Raiffeisen Bank International AG 
Am Stadtpark 9 
1030 Vienna, Austria 
ir@rbinternational.com 
phone +43 1 71 707 2089 
www.rbinternational.com 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

