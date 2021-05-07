PRESS RELEASE : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: First Quarter Report 2021 Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing headwinds

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarterly Report Vienna - RBI: First Quarter Report 2021 Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing headwinds * Net interest income stable quarter-on-quarter; net interest margin reflects excess liquidity * Net fee and commission income almost fully recovered despite weaker exchange rates and prolonged lockdowns * General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year * Provisioning ratio at 0.35% due to very low inflow of stage 3 * Consolidated profit improved 22% year-on-year to EUR 216 million, supported by lower risk costs * Loans to customers up 1% year-to-date * CET1 ratio stable at 13.6% (incl. first quarter result) Income Statement in Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Q4/2020 EUR million* Net interest income 767 881 765 Net fee and 434 448 466 commission income Net trading income 5 37 (2) and fair value result General administrative (692) (732) (777) expenses Operating result 567 689 470 Other result (38) (82) 5 Governmental measures and compulsory (130) (167) (28) contributions Impairment losses on (79) (153) (133) financial assets Profit before tax 321 286 314 Profit after tax 243 207 230 Consolidated profit 216 177 205 Balance Sheet in EUR 31/03/2021 31/12/2020 million Loans to customers 91,861 90,671 Deposits from customers 104,211 102,112 Total assets 176,152 165,959 Total risk-weighted assets 81,362 78,864 (RWA) Key ratios 31/03/2021 31/12/2020 NPE ratio 1.8% 1.9% NPE coverage ratio 61.2% 61.5% CET1 ratio (fully loaded, 13.6% 13.6% incl. result) Total capital ratio (fully 18.1% 18.4% loaded, incl. result) Key ratios Q1/2021 Q1/2020 Q4/2020 Net interest margin (average interest- 1.94% 2.43% 1.97% bearing assets) Cost/income ratio* 55.0% 51.5% 62.3% Provisioning ratio (average loans to 0.35% 0.66% 0.58% customers) Consolidated return on 6.5% 5.6% 6.6% equity Earnings per share in 0.59 0.49 0.55 EUR * From 1 January 2021, non-income related taxes are included in general administrative expenses (previously in other net operating income) and deposit insurance fees are included in governmental measures and compulsory contributions (previously in general administrative expenses). Previous year's figures also reflect the change. Outlook The Outlook remains unchanged. Further inquiry note: John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com phone +43 1 71 707 2089 www.rbinternational.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

