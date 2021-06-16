PRESS RELEASE : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: Supervisory Board extends CEO Johann Strobl's mandate for a further five years

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Personnel
Vienna - 16 June 2021. The Supervisory Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG
(RBI) unanimously passed a resolution in its meeting today to extend Johann
Strobl's Management Board term of office, which was due to expire at the end of
February 2022, by a further five years. This reflects the high value placed by
the Supervisory Board on Johann Strobl's exceptional performance in the past
years, his outstanding expertise and his prudent management approach.
"With the extension of Johann Strobl's mandate as CEO of RBI, we are sending a
clear signal that we will continue the transformation process begun under his
leadership. We are convinced that this will enable us to successfully meet
future market challenges and best fulfill the expectations of our clients and
investors", stated Erwin Hameseder, Chairman of the RBI Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board extends its thanks to Johann Strobl for his great
commitment to RBI, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and looks forward to
continuing the open and constructive working relationship with him and the
entire Management Board under his leadership.
Johann Strobl has served as CEO of RBI since March 2017. He was previously CRO
of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG from 2007 and CRO of RBI from 2010.
Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
Telephone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
