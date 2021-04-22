Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RBI: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.48 per share

04/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), shareholders approved all resolutions proposed under the individual agenda items. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's AGM was once again held as an entirely virtual event for the protection of all participants. Shareholders took advantage of the opportunity to take part through the online AGM portal, which enabled questions to be asked and voting rights to be exercised during the AGM. For the first time, shareholders were also able to join the AGM live by telephone in order to ask questions.

In his report, Supervisory Board Chairman Erwin Hameseder delivered a positive summary, highlighting the EUR 804 million in consolidated profit generated in 2020 and continued solid capitalization levels despite the significant challenges faced during the year. This result, he stated, also forms a good basis for managing the present challenges. He went on to say that the numerous awards which RBI has received from well-known specialist publications, including once again the 'Best Bank in Central and Eastern Europe', represent confidence in RBI on the part of customers, particularly in difficult times, as well as strong market recognition. Erwin Hameseder expressed thanks to the Management Board and RBI employees for their strong commitment in unprecedented circumstances, stating that this had been fundamental to producing the satisfactory result for the 2020 financial year.

Johann Strobl, CEO of RBI, emphasized the progress being made in the digitalization strategy at the AGM: 'It is only due to the resolute focus on digitalization in recent years that the majority of our employees were able to switch to remote working at very short notice. Our customers' appreciation of our digital products and services increased significantly during the pandemic and usage is constantly growing. We will therefore continue to invest substantially in this area and move forwards with the development of new working practices and business models.'

The resolutions approved by the AGM included the proposed dividend of EUR 0.48 per share, which will be paid to shareholders entitled to receive it on 30 April 2021.

A recorded webcast of the AGM up until the end of the presentation of item 1 on the agenda is available on RBI's website until 25.04.2021 at https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2021.html

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
11:03aRBI : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.48 per share
PU
10:49a22.04.2021 - RBI : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.48 per shar..
PU
04:54aPRESS RELEASE  : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / INTENTION TO ISSUE SUBORD..
DJ
04/19ESG GOES MAINSTREAM : Interview with Gunter Deuber
PU
04/15RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : Institutional Clients Newsletter of 15 april 20..
PU
04/09RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : Corporate Customers Newsletter of April 8, 2021
PU
04/02RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : Sustainability Report 2020
PU
04/01RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : RBI acts as Sustainability Agent for REWE Group..
PU
03/31RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : Bosnia's current account deficit dropped to rec..
AQ
03/31PRESS RELEASE : EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces the succe..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 107 M 6 142 M 6 142 M
Net income 2021 757 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,78x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 5 830 M 7 015 M 7 011 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 45 414
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,86 €
Last Close Price 17,74 €
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG5.70%7 015
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.75%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%283 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.34%205 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ