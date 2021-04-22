RBI: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.48 per share

Today, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI), shareholders approved all resolutions proposed under the individual agenda items. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's AGM was once again held as an entirely virtual event for the protection of all participants. Shareholders took advantage of the opportunity to take part through the online AGM portal, which enabled questions to be asked and voting rights to be exercised during the AGM. For the first time, shareholders were also able to join the AGM live by telephone in order to ask questions.

In his report, Supervisory Board Chairman Erwin Hameseder delivered a positive summary, highlighting the EUR 804 million in consolidated profit generated in 2020 and continued solid capitalization levels despite the significant challenges faced during the year. This result, he stated, also forms a good basis for managing the present challenges. He went on to say that the numerous awards which RBI has received from well-known specialist publications, including once again the 'Best Bank in Central and Eastern Europe', represent confidence in RBI on the part of customers, particularly in difficult times, as well as strong market recognition. Erwin Hameseder expressed thanks to the Management Board and RBI employees for their strong commitment in unprecedented circumstances, stating that this had been fundamental to producing the satisfactory result for the 2020 financial year.

Johann Strobl, CEO of RBI, emphasized the progress being made in the digitalization strategy at the AGM: 'It is only due to the resolute focus on digitalization in recent years that the majority of our employees were able to switch to remote working at very short notice. Our customers' appreciation of our digital products and services increased significantly during the pandemic and usage is constantly growing. We will therefore continue to invest substantially in this area and move forwards with the development of new working practices and business models.'

The resolutions approved by the AGM included the proposed dividend of EUR 0.48 per share, which will be paid to shareholders entitled to receive it on 30 April 2021.

A recorded webcast of the AGM up until the end of the presentation of item 1 on the agenda is available on RBI's website until 25.04.2021 at https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/events-overview/annual-general-meetings/annual-general-meeting-2021.html