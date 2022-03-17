Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
News 
Summary

Raiffeisen Assessing Options for Raiffeisenbank Russia Including Market Exit

03/17/2022 | 04:52am EDT
By Sarah Sloat

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International AG is assessing all strategic options for its Raiffeisenbank Russia unit in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the bank said Thursday.

Raiffeisen is "assessing all strategic options for the future of Raiffeisenbank Russia, up to and including a carefully managed exit from Raiffeisenbank in Russia," Chief Executive Johann Strobl said.

Raiffeisen is one of the European banks most exposed to the conflict in Ukraine. As previously reported, it made 33% of its pretax profit in Russia last year. Ukraine accounted for another 8.4% of 2021 pretax profit.

Earlier in March the bank suspended its dividend, citing the impact of the war on its operations. It had also suspeneded new lending in Russia and Ukraine.


Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 0451ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 1.46% 14.59 Delayed Quote.-44.40%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 8.77% 101.75 Delayed Quote.44.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 481 M 6 031 M 6 031 M
Net income 2022 1 104 M 1 215 M 1 215 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,26x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 4 729 M 5 204 M 5 204 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 46 185
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14,39 €
Average target price 25,38 €
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-44.40%5 204
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.60%408 669
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.80%345 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%241 981
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.37%175 523