- Half-year profit after tax from continuing operations excluding Russia and Belarus broadly stable year-on-year despite very high portfolio-based provisions for litigations in Poland (EUR 424 million)
- Net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter
- Net fee and commission income quarter-on-quarter up 4.4% and 5.2% in CE and SEE, respectively; offset by drop in GC&M
- Ongoing reduction of business in Russia: net fee and commission income down 47% quarter-onquarter, loans to customers down 35% in local currency since the beginning of the war
- Risk costs significantly down year-on-year to EUR 259 million in H1/2023
- CET1 ratio at 15.9% (transitional, incl. result), excluding Russia 13.9%
- Core revenues outlook improves; expected ROE for 2023 unchanged due to higher provisions in Poland
