Raiffeisen Bank International AG is a banking group organized primarily around 3 areas: - retail banking; - corporate banking; - market banking. At the end of 2020, the group managed EUR 102.1 billion in current deposits and EUR 90.7 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,857 branches in Europe. Net interest income (including intragroup) breaks down geographically as follows: Eastern Europe (32.7%), Southeast Europe (26.2%), Central Europe (24.3%) and other (16.8%).

Sector Banks