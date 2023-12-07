Welcome your guests or enjoy this easy-to-make treat for yourself for some extra holiday cheer. This low-alcohol (or non-alcoholic if you leave out the booze) punch leans on tart cranberry juice and spicy ginger ale for big flavor, allowing the liqueur to take a back seat. Frozen cranberries stand in for a traditional punch ring, keeping this fizzy drink nice and cold.

Ingredients

6 whole star anise

2 cinnamon sticks

1 vanilla bean pod, split lengthwise

4 (1 l) cups cranberry juice blend

1/2 cup (120 ml) vanilla-citrus brandy liqueur (optional)

4 cups (1 l) ginger ale or ginger beer

1 (750 ml) bottle dry sparkling wine or water

1 (500 g) package frozen cranberries3 clementines or mandarins, thinly sliced

Heat the star anise, cinnamon sticks, and vanilla bean in a small skillet over medium-low, tossing occasionally, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a punch bowl. Add the cranberry juice and liqueur, if using, to the punch bowl and refrigerate for one hour.

Just before serving, add the ginger ale, wine or sparkling water, cranberries, and sliced citrus to the punch bowl. Serve over ice. For more flavor, use a spicy ginger ale.