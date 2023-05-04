EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: First Quarter Report 2023 – Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased



04-May-2023 / 19:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RBI: First Quarter Report 2023 Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased Net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus stable quarter-on-quarter, while decreasing in Russia and Belarus

Net fee and commission income excluding Russia and Belarus down 5% quarter-on-quarter, largely due to seasonality, significant decrease in Russia

Risk costs of EUR 301 million, largely driven by EUR 278 million in Russia and Belarus

CET1 ratio at 16.0% (transitional, incl. result), excluding Russia 13.7%

ROE guidance increased on the back of better core revenue expectations Income Statement in EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Q4/2022 Net interest income 1,385 986 1,462 Net fee and commission income 966 683 1,196 Net trading income and fair value result 86 184 192 General administrative expenses (950) (792) (978) Operating result 1,509 1,089 1,882 Other result (96) (102) (442) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (236) (159) (52) Impairment losses on financial assets (301) (319) (228) Profit/loss before tax 877 508 1,160 Profit/loss after tax 700 458 890 Consolidated profit 657 442 826 Balance Sheet in EUR million 31/3/2023 31/12/2022 Loans to customers 105,336 103,230 Deposits from customers 124,776 125,099 Total assets 210,977 207,057 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 98,592 97,680 Bank-specific information 31/3/2023 31/12/2022 NPE ratio 1.5% 1.6% NPE coverage ratio 58.2% 59.0% CET1 ratio 16.0% 16.0% Total capital ratio 20.2% 20.2% Key ratios Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Q4/2022 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.75% 2.21% 2.85% Cost/income ratio 38.6% 42.1% 34.2% Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.93% 0.97% 0.90% Consolidated return on equity 15.8% 13.2% 24.1% Earnings per share in EUR 1.92 1.27 2.44 Outlook 2023 RBI excl. RU/BY RBI Net interest income in EUR 3.6-3.7 bn 5.3-5.4 bn Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.7 bn 3.2-3.4 bn Loans to customers (growth) around 2% ~0% General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.0 bn around 3.8 bn Cost/income ratio 51-53% 41-43% Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) around 60 bps up to 90 bps Consolidated return on equity around 10% around 17% CET1 ratio at year-end 2023 above 13.5%* above 16% * ‘P/B Zero’ Russia deconsolidation scenario Any decision on dividends will be based on the capital position of the Group excluding Russia. Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe. For further information please contact: John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com phone +43-1-71 707-2089 www.rbinternational.com



End of Inside Information

04-May-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



