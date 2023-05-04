Raiffeisen Bank International AG: First Quarter Report 2023 – Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased
EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: First Quarter Report 2023 – Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased
04-May-2023 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
RBI: First Quarter Report 2023 Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased
Net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus stable quarter-on-quarter, while decreasing in Russia and Belarus
Net fee and commission income excluding Russia and Belarus down 5% quarter-on-quarter, largely due to seasonality, significant decrease in Russia
Risk costs of EUR 301 million, largely driven by EUR 278 million in Russia and Belarus
CET1 ratio at 16.0% (transitional, incl. result), excluding Russia 13.7%
ROE guidance increased on the back of better core revenue expectations
Income Statement in EUR million
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
Q4/2022 Net interest income
1,385
986
1,462
Net fee and commission income
966
683
1,196
Net trading income and fair value result
86
184
192
General administrative expenses
(950)
(792)
(978)
Operating result
1,509
1,089
1,882
Other result
(96)
(102)
(442)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
(236)
(159)
(52)
Impairment losses on financial assets
(301)
(319)
(228)
Profit/loss before tax
877
508
1,160
Profit/loss after tax
700
458
890
Consolidated profit
657
442
826
Balance Sheet in EUR million
31/3/2023
31/12/2022
Loans to customers
105,336
103,230
Deposits from customers
124,776
125,099
Total assets
210,977
207,057
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
98,592
97,680
Bank-specific information
31/3/2023
31/12/2022
NPE ratio
1.5%
1.6%
NPE coverage ratio
58.2%
59.0%
CET1 ratio
16.0%
16.0%
Total capital ratio
20.2%
20.2%
Key ratios
Q1/2023
Q1/2022
Q4/2022 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets)
2.75%
2.21%
2.85%
Cost/income ratio
38.6%
42.1%
34.2%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers)
0.93%
0.97%
0.90%
Consolidated return on equity
15.8%
13.2%
24.1%
Earnings per share in EUR
1.92
1.27
2.44
Outlook 2023
RBI excl. RU/BY
RBI Net interest income in EUR
3.6-3.7 bn
5.3-5.4 bn
Net fee and commission income in EUR
around 1.7 bn
3.2-3.4 bn
Loans to customers (growth)
around 2%
~0%
General administrative expenses in EUR
around 3.0 bn
around 3.8 bn
Cost/income ratio
51-53%
41-43%
Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays)
around 60 bps
up to 90 bps
Consolidated return on equity
around 10%
around 17%
CET1 ratio at year-end 2023
above 13.5%*
above 16%
* ‘P/B Zero’ Russia deconsolidation scenario
Any decision on dividends will be based on the capital position of the Group excluding Russia.
Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
End of Inside Information
04-May-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language:
English
Company:
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone:
+43-1-71707-2089
Fax:
+43-1-71707-2138
E-mail:
ir@rbinternational.com
Internet:
www.rbinternational.com
ISIN:
AT0000606306
WKN:
A0D9SU
Listed:
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID:
1625127
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
1625127 04-May-2023 CET/CEST
© EQS 2023
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Sales 2023
6 944 M
7 641 M
7 641 M
Net income 2023
1 126 M
1 239 M
1 239 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
3,77x
Yield 2023
2,67%
Capitalization
4 414 M
4 880 M
4 857 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
44 414
Free-Float
41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
13,44 €
Average target price
17,34 €
Spread / Average Target
29,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.