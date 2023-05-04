Advanced search
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:01:16 2023-05-04 pm EDT
13.71 EUR   +2.01%
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: First Quarter Report 2023 – Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased

05/04/2023 | 01:23pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: First Quarter Report 2023 – Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased

04-May-2023 / 19:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI: First Quarter Report 2023

Core revenues and earnings remain strong – FY 2023 ROE guidance increased

  • Net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus stable quarter-on-quarter, while decreasing in Russia and Belarus
  • Net fee and commission income excluding Russia and Belarus down 5% quarter-on-quarter, largely due to seasonality, significant decrease in Russia
  • Risk costs of EUR 301 million, largely driven by EUR 278 million in Russia and Belarus
  • CET1 ratio at 16.0% (transitional, incl. result), excluding Russia 13.7%
  • ROE guidance increased on the back of better core revenue expectations

 

Income Statement in EUR million Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Q4/2022
Net interest income 1,385 986 1,462
Net fee and commission income 966 683 1,196
Net trading income and fair value result 86 184 192
General administrative expenses (950) (792) (978)
Operating result 1,509 1,089 1,882
Other result (96) (102) (442)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (236) (159) (52)
Impairment losses on financial assets (301) (319) (228)
Profit/loss before tax 877 508 1,160
Profit/loss after tax 700 458 890
Consolidated profit 657 442 826

 

Balance Sheet in EUR million 31/3/2023 31/12/2022  
Loans to customers 105,336 103,230  
Deposits from customers 124,776 125,099  
Total assets 210,977 207,057  
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 98,592 97,680  

 

Bank-specific information 31/3/2023 31/12/2022  
NPE ratio 1.5% 1.6%  
NPE coverage ratio 58.2% 59.0%  
CET1 ratio 16.0% 16.0%  
Total capital ratio 20.2% 20.2%  

 

Key ratios Q1/2023 Q1/2022 Q4/2022
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.75% 2.21% 2.85%
Cost/income ratio 38.6% 42.1% 34.2%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.93% 0.97% 0.90%
Consolidated return on equity 15.8% 13.2% 24.1%
Earnings per share in EUR 1.92 1.27 2.44

 

 

Outlook 2023 

  RBI excl. RU/BY RBI
Net interest income in EUR 3.6-3.7 bn 5.3-5.4 bn
Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.7 bn 3.2-3.4 bn
Loans to customers (growth) around 2% ~0%
General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.0 bn around 3.8 bn
Cost/income ratio 51-53% 41-43%
Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) around 60 bps up to 90 bps
Consolidated return on equity around 10% around 17%
CET1 ratio at year-end 2023 above 13.5%* above 16%

* ‘P/B Zero’ Russia deconsolidation scenario

 

Any decision on dividends will be based on the capital position of the Group excluding Russia.

 

Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

John P. Carlson, CFA

Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

phone +43-1-71 707-2089

www.rbinternational.com

 



End of Inside Information

04-May-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1625127

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1625127  04-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625127&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
