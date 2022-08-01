Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)
RBI: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)
Net interest income up 23% quarter-on-quarter, due to higher rates in CE and SEE as well as EURRUB appreciation
Net fee and commission income up 29% quarter-on-quarter, in particular on the back of continued strong customer activity and FX business in Russia
Provisioning ratio increased significantly to 0.86% year-to-date, largely driven by the buildup of overlays and macro downgrades
Loans grew 7% year-to-date, supported by focus CE and SEE markets
Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million year-to-date, including net gain of EUR 453 million on the sale of the Bulgarian unit
CET1 ratio at 13.4% (transitional, including year-to-date result), including 75 bps from the sale of the Bulgarian unit, and despite RWA inflation and higher risk costs in Eastern Europe
Outlook has been updated
Income Statement in EUR million
1-6/2022
1-6/2021
Q2/2022
Q1/2022
Net interest income
2,199
1,509
1,214
986
Net fee and commission income
1,565
903
882
683
Net trading income and fair value result
316
32
132
184
General administrative expenses
(1,649)
(1,386)
(857)
(792)
Operating result
2,500
1,163
1,412
1,089
Other result
(108)
(74)
(6)
(102)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
(241)
(155)
(82)
(159)
Impairment losses on financial assets
(561)
(100)
(242)
(319)
Profit/loss before tax
1,590
834
1,082
508
Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations
1,299
641
859
440
Profit/loss from discontinuing operations
453
33
435
18
Consolidated profit
1,712
612
1,270
442
Balance Sheet in EUR million
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Loans to customers
107,700
100,832
Deposits from customers
131,283
115,153
Total assets
214,200
192,101
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
109,025
89,928
Key ratios
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
NPE ratio
1.6%
1.6%
NPE coverage ratio
60.7%
62.5%
CET1 ratio (incl. result)*
13.4%
13.1%
Total capital ratio (incl. result)*
16.7%
17.6%
*transitional, subject to ECB approval of the regulatory deconsolidation of the Bulgarian unit
Key ratios
1-6/2022
1-6/2021
Q2/2022
Q1/2022
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets)
2.37%
1.91%
2.56%
2.21%
Cost/income ratio
39.7%
54.4%
37.8%
42.1%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers)
0.86%
0.22%
0.76%
0.97%
Consolidated return on equity
25.5%
9.6%
37.6%
13.2%
Earnings per share in EUR
5.07
1.72
3.79
1.27
Outlook/2022 Guidance
The following guidance assumes no changes to the existing footprint. All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table.
In 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee and commission income of at least EUR 2.7 billion.
Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected to improve by around 20 and 10 per cent, respectively in 2022.
We expect stable loan volumes for the second half of 2022, with selected growth still coming from Central and Southeastern Europe.
We expect OPEX in the range of EUR 3.3 to EUR 3.5 billion, including M&A integration costs, leading to an expected cost/income ratio of around 45 per cent.
The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.
Consolidated return on equity is expected to be at least 15 per cent in 2022.
In 2022, we expect the CET1 ratio to remain above our 13 per cent target.
Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.
