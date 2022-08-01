Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:40 2022-08-01 pm EDT
12.14 EUR   +3.14%
02:01pRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)
EQ
07/28Clearstream opens cash correspondent account with Raiffeisenbank Moscow
RE
07/22Russia to review foreign bank sales case-by case, central bank says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)

08/01/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)

01-Aug-2022 / 19:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022
Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million, including gain on the sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria)
 
  • Net interest income up 23% quarter-on-quarter, due to higher rates in CE and SEE as well as EURRUB appreciation
  • Net fee and commission income up 29% quarter-on-quarter, in particular on the back of continued strong customer activity and FX business in Russia
  • Provisioning ratio increased significantly to 0.86% year-to-date, largely driven by the buildup of overlays and macro downgrades
  • Loans grew 7% year-to-date, supported by focus CE and SEE markets
  • Consolidated profit of EUR 1,712 million year-to-date, including net gain of EUR 453 million on the sale of the Bulgarian unit
  • CET1 ratio at 13.4% (transitional, including year-to-date result), including 75 bps from the sale of the Bulgarian unit, and despite RWA inflation and higher risk costs in Eastern Europe
  • Outlook has been updated
 
Income Statement in EUR million 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 Q2/2022 Q1/2022
Net interest income 2,199 1,509 1,214 986
Net fee and commission income 1,565 903 882 683
Net trading income and fair value result 316 32 132 184
General administrative expenses (1,649) (1,386) (857) (792)
Operating result 2,500 1,163 1,412 1,089
Other result (108) (74) (6) (102)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (241) (155) (82) (159)
Impairment losses on financial assets (561) (100) (242) (319)
Profit/loss before tax 1,590 834 1,082 508
Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 1,299
641		 859 440
Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 453
33		 435 18
Consolidated profit 1,712 612 1,270 442
 
Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/06/2022 31/12/2021  
Loans to customers 107,700 100,832  
Deposits from customers 131,283 115,153  
Total assets 214,200 192,101  
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 109,025 89,928  
 
 
 
Key ratios 30/06/2022 31/12/2021  
NPE ratio 1.6% 1.6%  
NPE coverage ratio 60.7% 62.5%  
CET1 ratio (incl. result)* 13.4% 13.1%  
Total capital ratio (incl. result)* 16.7% 17.6%  
*transitional, subject to ECB approval of the regulatory deconsolidation of the Bulgarian unit
 
Key ratios 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 Q2/2022 Q1/2022
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.37% 1.91% 2.56% 2.21%
Cost/income ratio 39.7% 54.4% 37.8% 42.1%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.86% 0.22% 0.76% 0.97%
Consolidated return on equity 25.5% 9.6% 37.6% 13.2%
Earnings per share in EUR 5.07 1.72 3.79 1.27


Outlook/2022 Guidance

The following guidance assumes no changes to the existing footprint. All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table.

In 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee and commission income of at least EUR 2.7 billion.
Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected to improve by around 20 and 10 per cent, respectively in 2022.
We expect stable loan volumes for the second half of 2022, with selected growth still coming from Central and Southeastern Europe.
We expect OPEX in the range of EUR 3.3 to EUR 3.5 billion, including M&A integration costs, leading to an expected cost/income ratio of around 45 per cent.
The provisioning ratio for 2022 is expected to be up to 100 basis points.
Consolidated return on equity is expected to be at least 15 per cent in 2022.
In 2022, we expect the CET1 ratio to remain above our 13 per cent target.

Medium term return on equity and payout ratio targets are suspended due to current uncertainties in Eastern Europe.


For more information, please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
www.rbinternational.com
 

01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1410797

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1410797  01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410797&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
02:01pRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : Semi-Annual Financial Report 2022 Consolidated profit o..
EQ
07/28Clearstream opens cash correspondent account with Raiffeisenbank Moscow
RE
07/22Russia to review foreign bank sales case-by case, central bank says
RE
07/21Credit Suisse banned from disposing of shares in Russian units -Moscow court ruling
RE
07/21Raiffeisen, Citi Look For Russian Staff as Government Blocks Sale of Local Operations
MT
07/21EXCLUSIVE : Citi, Raiffeisen, other foreign banks seek staff in Russia as they struggle to..
RE
07/15Russia to block sale of foreign banks' Russian subsidiaries -Ifax cites finance ministr..
RE
07/14Russia's central bank resisting calls to take over running of Western banks' local arms..
RE
07/08Belgium's KBC Closes $1 Billion Purchase Of Raiffeisen Bank's Bulgarian Business
MT
07/0707.07.2022 - RBI : Sale of Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD to KBC Bank closed
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 681 M 5 837 M 5 837 M
Net income 2022 1 069 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,20x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 3 872 M 3 977 M 3 977 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 46 621
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,77 €
Average target price 15,55 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-54.52%3 949
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.15%338 305
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.01%271 671
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%220 976
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.57%166 397
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 363