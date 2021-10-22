Raiffeisen Bank International : Bronze award for RBI's latest Sustainability Report

A new study by Kirchhoff Consult AG, a Hamburg-based agency for financial and corporate communications, conducted under the leadership of the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and in cooperation with CIRA (Cercle Investor Relations Austria), the interest group for investor relations in Austria, gives Austrian companies a good testimonial for their sustainability communications compared to German companies. Among the 38 companies in the Austrian stock index, in the ATX Prime, the quality level was very close together. Therefore, Raiffeisen Bank International AG shares third place in the category "Effective Sustainability Communicator Austria" with Lenzing AG, Palfinger AG and Zumtobel Group AG. The award evaluates the quality of sustainability reporting of listed companies in times of the Corona pandemic with regard to their disclosure in terms of relevance of environmental issues, measures to protect employees and social commitment.