  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/22 05:44:42 am
24.92 EUR   +0.89%
05:24aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Bronze award for RBI's latest Sustainability Report
PU
10/15EANS-GENERAL MEETING : Raiffeisen Bank -3-
DJ
10/15EANS-GENERAL MEETING : Raiffeisen Bank -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raiffeisen Bank International : Bronze award for RBI's latest Sustainability Report

10/22/2021 | 05:24am EDT
© CIRA/APA-Fotoservice/Tesarek
left to right: Jens Hecht, CFA, Managing Partner Kirchhoff Consult AG; Andrea Sihn-Weber, Head of Group ESG & Sustainability Management, RBI; Klaus Rainer Kirchhoff, Founder & CEO, Kirchhoff Consult AG

A new study by Kirchhoff Consult AG, a Hamburg-based agency for financial and corporate communications, conducted under the leadership of the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and in cooperation with CIRA (Cercle Investor Relations Austria), the interest group for investor relations in Austria, gives Austrian companies a good testimonial for their sustainability communications compared to German companies. Among the 38 companies in the Austrian stock index, in the ATX Prime, the quality level was very close together. Therefore, Raiffeisen Bank International AG shares third place in the category "Effective Sustainability Communicator Austria" with Lenzing AG, Palfinger AG and Zumtobel Group AG. The award evaluates the quality of sustainability reporting of listed companies in times of the Corona pandemic with regard to their disclosure in terms of relevance of environmental issues, measures to protect employees and social commitment.

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 267 M 6 127 M 6 127 M
Net income 2021 953 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 8 117 M 9 451 M 9 442 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 44 968
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,70 €
Average target price 25,43 €
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG48.08%9 451
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.45%500 923
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.50%385 937
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 681
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.30%212 055
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.77%201 165