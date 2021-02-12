Log in
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
Raiffeisen Bank International : Corporate Customers Newsletter of February 10, 2021

02/12/2021
The days are getting longer again, and we are all looking forward to the first rays of springtime light that will make the green sprout again.

We at RBI are also giving the green light for the future in a different sense: In this issue, read about sustainability topics we are currently addressing and how we would like to work together with you to make a positive impact on the environment and economy.

Speaking of teamwork: In light of current sports events, we took a look at the trend sport American football and what we can all learn for our daily work from it.

Enjoy the read!

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 11:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
