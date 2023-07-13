Serbia

Recommendations by @Jelena Lapčević

Three Serbian books to read this summer:

It's a very challenging task to single out only three books to recommend, especially if it must be a translated book. Unfortunately, as a relatively "small" literature, Serbian prose (and poetry) hasn't been translated enough. For that reason, the best way is to start with the so-called classic of Serbian literature.



Ivo Andrić is the only Serbian Nobel laureate, but that is not the only reason why he's on the top of the list of almost everyone's recommendations. He's kind of a reference pillar of our literature and his works have been translated into more than 20 languages. His most famous novel, "The Bridge on the Drina" (Na Drini ćuprija) has received the most scholarly attention of all his works. It follows four centuries of events around the great bridge over the Drina River in Višegrad. The bridge is the integrative point of the novelistic narrative and its main symbol, a place of contact between historically verified personalities and nameless characters that are the fruit of the writer's imagination. The eponymous bridge is usually interpreted as a metaphor for former Yugoslavia, which was itself a bridge between East and West.

If you fall in love with Andrić's beautiful storytelling and complex portrayal of characters and want to explore his oeuvre further, continue with the works that have been translated, some of which are "The Damned Yard and Other Stories", "Signs by the Roadside", "Omer Pasha Latas - from Marshal to the Sultan".

For lovers of the contemporary literature, two titles come to my mind that have recently been translated into English and represent some of the best examples of modern Serbian prose literature.

The first one is again a novel, this time by author Vladimir Tasić, "The Farewell Gift (Oproštajni dar)". What first appears to be a novel about family life in the disturbed historical framework of 1990s Serbia turns into an exciting and powerful narrative about the experience of new emigration (a very "hot" topic in the past years in Europe). It reveals a writer of exceptional strength and extraordinary imagination and culture. According to the undivided opinion of critics, it is one of the best Serbian novels written after 2000.

After two novels, my recommendation list will be completed by the great collection of short stories of the famous Serbian author Jelena Lengold, "The Fairground Magician (Vašarski mađioničar)". She is part of a generation that appreciates the broad-mindedness of a writer capable of equally successfully understanding and imitating both the male and female voice, while doing so in a poetically innovative way. This book brings stories about love and longing, about the city, everyday life, and passion. Written in an unburdening style that is easy to understand, but with a multitude of successful self-ironic and witty statements, it brings a very insightfully treated issue of modern male-female relations. This author's prose talent is also confirmed in her novels (some of them translated into English, and also highly recommended, like the novel "Baltimore").

Enjoy reading !