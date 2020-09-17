Raiffeisen Bank International : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2019

Log in
09/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Publication Date: 16.09.2020 20:00

EANS-Adhoc: RBI amends proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2019

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword 16.09.2020

Vienna - Vienna, 16 September 2020. In order to comply with the European Central Bank's recommendation on dividends, the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided today to propose to the General Meeting on 20 October 2020 to carry forward the entire net profit for financial year 2019 (EUR 331,662,036.45). Nevertheless, the Management Board intends to reevaluate at the beginning of 2021, in consideration of capital requirements for the coming period, any existing dividend recommendation from regulatory authorities, as well as the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, a belated distribution of the stated 2019 net profit at an extraordinary general meeting.

Further inquiry note: John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com phone +43-1-71707-2089 www.rbinternational.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone:

+43

1 71707-2089

FAX:

+43

1 71707-2138

mail:

ir@rbinternational.com

  1. www.rbinternational.com
    ISIN: AT0000606306
    indexes: ATX
    stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 04:09:00 UTC
