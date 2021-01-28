Raiffeisen Bank International : Elevator Ventures invests in two fintech start-ups

It has been slightly more than a year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in China. During this challenging year, new restrictions were imposed on our daily life, which significantly transformed our way of working and social interacting. While life seemed to be stopped during the lockdown with only the daily cases of COVID-19 infections being on the rise, financial technology gained momentum. The need for digital solutions in e-commerce, trading and banking fostered innovation in the financial sector in all parts of the world, including CEE. Despite these challenging times, the global pandemic and lockdown, Elevator Ventures invested in two promising fintech start-ups contributing to growth and innovation, which we would like to introduce.

The Elevator Ventures team, from left to right: Yuliya Kvetko, Leon Bode, Alexander Groll, Krisztian Gyepes (online here), Thomas Muchar, Maximilian Schausberger, Lukas Steindl

Twisto: Revolution in commerce - buy now, pay later Headquartered in the Czech Republic, Twisto is a 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) specialist that has leveraged regional online shopping trends to introduce and popularize the BNPL payment solution. In a region where cash on delivery (COD) was until recently the most popular form of payment for online goods, Twisto has established itself as the simplest way to pay in e-shops, and has been used by more than 1.6 million customers to date. The Twisto App, the company's main product, is used by more than 170,000 customers today. The account is a credit-enabled digital wallet for omni-channel shopping, which includes both a physical and virtual payment card sponsored by MasterCard, mobile payments (Apple Pay and Google Pay), the advanced bill and invoice payment tool Snap, and a payment splitting feature called Split. With Twisto, customers enjoy the full freedom to pay their way for daily shopping with easy 1-tap instalments and payment deferral options. We were impressed by the ease of Twisto's solution for customers to manage daily payments and finances. Their strong traction in Central Europe proves they serve a real customer demand in this region. We are looking forward to supporting Twisto in their ambition to bring their solution to more markets in continental Europe.

The Finqware team, from left to right: Danut Covalciuc, Dumitru Taraianu, Alexandra Serbanoiu, Cornel Petrescu, Cosmin Cosma, Elena Cosma

Finqware: Building financial infrastructures - more integrated, yet more open

Finqware is a Romanian technology company with the aim of putting Open Banking at work. Solving the complexities of Open Banking through its cloud multi-banking data infrastructure, the company aims to be a platform for innovation in Fintech with focus on CEE. The company was internationally recognized for its technology with awards and recognitions, including a Seal of Excellence from the European Commission.