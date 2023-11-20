ESG-linked derivatives as an attractive form of hedging

ESG derivatives are financial instruments linked to a company's sustainability performance. Like conventional derivatives, they are used to manage interest rate, currency or inflation risks, with an additional agreement on ESG key performance indicators (KPIs). If the KPIs are achieved, the company benefits, for example, from paying a lower swap rate or trading at a more attractive forward exchange rate. If the goal is not achieved, the company pays a penalty. RBI donates this predefined amount to a non-profit organization at the maturity of the trade.

Reducing negative environmental impacts is currently a top priority for management, investors and stakeholders alike. By entering ESG-linked derivative transactions, a company underscores its commitment to its overall ESG strategy to its customers and stakeholders.

The ESG linkage of such derivatives can be structured to reflect specific ESG metrics, indices or sustainability targets. These can range from reducing waste or CO2 emissions to the use of sustainable energy. The derivatives in question are identical to

their non-ESG counterparts and therefore equally flexible to hedge the underlying risks.

When defining KPIs for trading ESG-linked derivatives, companies can gather valuable feedback from the banks involved and challenge their current ESG strategy framework. Reputable and innovative financial institutions even offer their clients high-quality ESG advice as a service in addition to their traditional product range.

As ESG-linked derivatives usually work with benefit/penalty. They offer the opportunity to reduce hedging costs if ESG KPIs are met. If not, the cost is higher than a normal derivative due to the penalty, but either way, companies can credibly demonstrate that they believe in their own ESG strategy.