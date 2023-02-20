Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:40:52 2023-02-20 am EST
15.27 EUR   -7.20%
06:36aRaiffeisen shares slide after U.S. sanctions office asks about Russia
RE
06:35aEuropean Midday Briefing: Cautious Start to Week as Geopolitical Tensions Mount
DJ
06:10aRaiffeisen Bank International : Interview of of the very ordinary state of emergency
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raiffeisen Bank International : Interview of of the very ordinary state of emergency

02/20/2023 | 06:10am EST
The Austrian daily newspaper, "Die Presse" published on February 18 interviews with Oleksandr PYSARUK, CEO Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine, and Liliia ZUBARIEVA, Head of Communications Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine.

You can find the interview (in German) here: Oleksandr Pysaruk: "Wir müssen Mitarbeiter ermahnen, wirklich... | DiePresse.com|https://www.diepresse.com/6253390/oleksandr-pysaruk-wir-muessen-mitarbeiter-ermahnen-wirklich-in-die-bunker-zu-gehen

Interview by Madlen Stottmeyer

Die Presse, 18.02.2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 11:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
