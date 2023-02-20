Raiffeisen Bank International : Interview of of the very ordinary state of emergency

The Austrian daily newspaper, "Die Presse" published on February 18 interviews with Oleksandr PYSARUK, CEO Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine, and Liliia ZUBARIEVA, Head of Communications Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine.



You can find the interview (in German) here: Oleksandr Pysaruk: "Wir müssen Mitarbeiter ermahnen, wirklich... | DiePresse.com|https://www.diepresse.com/6253390/oleksandr-pysaruk-wir-muessen-mitarbeiter-ermahnen-wirklich-in-die-bunker-zu-gehen

Interview by Madlen Stottmeyer

Die Presse, 18.02.2023