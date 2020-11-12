Log in
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
Raiffeisen Bank International : Nine-Month Profit Fell Steeply

11/12/2020 | 02:28am EST

By Joshua Kirby

Raiffeisen Bank International AG said Thursday that consolidated profit fell by almost a third in the first nine months of the year, largely as a result of impairment losses stemming from the pandemic-induced recession.

The Austrian banking group posted a consolidated profit of 599 million euros ($705.5 million), down from EUR874 million in the same period of 2019. Impairment losses on financial assets amounted to EUR497 million, a more than fivefold increase, reflecting the effects of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Net interest income fell slightly to EUR2.48 billion from EUR2.53 billion in the first nine months of 2019, while net fee and commission income was also slightly down at EUR1.27 billion, from EUR1.31 billion previously.

Chief Executive Johann Strobl confirmed the company's full-year outlook despite renewed lockdown measures. Raiffeisen Bank sees modest loan growth in 2020, as well as a provisioning ratio of around 75 basis points.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@dowjones.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-12-20 0227ET

Financials
Sales 2020 5 204 M 6 123 M 6 123 M
Net income 2020 692 M 814 M 814 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,21x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 4 929 M 5 798 M 5 800 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 46 386
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 19,57 €
Last Close Price 15,00 €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reibersdorfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-33.01%5 798
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.66%355 177
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.50%257 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.37%239 281
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.02%195 399
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.01%164 985
