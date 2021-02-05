Raiffeisen Bank International : Profit Down in 2020, Hit by Lower Revenue

By Pietro Lombardi



Raiffeisen Bank International AG said Friday its profit fell last year as rate cuts, lockdown measures and weaker currencies in Central and Eastern Europe hit revenue.

The Austrian banking group posted a profit of 804 million euros ($961.8 million), compared with EUR1.23 billion a year earlier.

Operating income fell to EUR5.20 billion from EUR5.48 billion, with declines in net interest income, and fees and commissions, it said.

The bank proposed a dividend of EUR0.48 a share for 2020.

The 2020 figures are preliminary, the bank said. It said it will publish its 2020 report and its outlook on March 17.

