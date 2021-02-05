Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Raiffeisen Bank International AG    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raiffeisen Bank International : Profit Down in 2020, Hit by Lower Revenue

02/05/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Pietro Lombardi

Raiffeisen Bank International AG said Friday its profit fell last year as rate cuts, lockdown measures and weaker currencies in Central and Eastern Europe hit revenue.

The Austrian banking group posted a profit of 804 million euros ($961.8 million), compared with EUR1.23 billion a year earlier.

Operating income fell to EUR5.20 billion from EUR5.48 billion, with declines in net interest income, and fees and commissions, it said.

The bank proposed a dividend of EUR0.48 a share for 2020.

The 2020 figures are preliminary, the bank said. It said it will publish its 2020 report and its outlook on March 17.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@wsj.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0219ET

All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
02/04RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Profit Down in 2020, Hit by Lower Revenue
DJ
02/04RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : 05.02.2021 - Preliminary Results 2020
PU
02/04PRESS RELEASE : RBI reports consolidated profit of EUR 804 mn despite impact of ..
DJ
02/03SUCCESS STORIES : RBI co-arranges  200 million credit facility for Nagarro
PU
02/01RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : becomes Signatory of the global Principles for R..
PU
01/29PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES..
DJ
01/28RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Plug and Play selects Raiffeisen Bank Internatio..
PU
01/28RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Elevator Ventures invests in two fintech start-u..
PU
01/28RESEARCH UPDATE : Euro flirts in CE/SEE – a never ending (love) story
PU
01/27RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Corporate Customers Newsletter of January 14, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 141 M 6 145 M 6 145 M
Net income 2020 706 M 844 M 844 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 5 504 M 6 592 M 6 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 46 071
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,27 €
Last Close Price 16,75 €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reibersdorfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG0.42%6 592
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.35%412 096
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.19%273 193
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.38%265 095
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.73%206 388
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.34%191 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ