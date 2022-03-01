Log in
Raiffeisen Bank International : RBI Russia Ukraine Update

03/01/2022
Raiffeisen Bank International

Russia & Ukraine Update - 1 March 2022

Status of Operations

Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine continues to offer all key banking services to support its customers despite extremely difficult conditions: The safety of our employees is paramount. Services are provided on the condition that there is no danger to the safety of employees or customers.

Key banking services in Ukraine maintained

Significant deposit inflows in Russia

Safeguarding our business

As of 1 March 2022

In Ukraine: Bank running, minimum operations, subject to safety concerns

  • IT operations all running, ATMs and POS working, majority of branches operational, cash in transit limited
  • Key operations and call center concentrating on work from Western Ukraine with remote work by colleagues across the country
  • National Bank of Ukraine imposing restrictions on cash withdrawals (e.g., UAH limits, FX limits, no withdrawals for Russian citizens)
  • Inflow of deposits in Russia observable: introduced US dollar fee for Private Banking and Corporate
  • In Russia and Ukraine new lending has been suspended (exceptions on case-by- case basis)
  • Cancellation of uncommitted and limitations on new corporate lines in Russia
  • Payment holiday for retail customers for next 2 months in Ukraine

Group Investor Relations

1 March 2022

2

Raiffeisen in Russia

EUR 2.4 bn

Equity and other capital

18% of consol. equity

> No parent funding from Vienna

Corporate private sector 53%

EUR 22.9 bn

Total exposure

Households + SME 25%

EUR 11.6 bn

Loans to customers

11.5% of Group

as of 31/12/2021

Russian sovereign 4%

Russian banks 2%

National bank of Russia 8%

MICEX, foreign FIs, and sovereigns

8%

13.6% Total capital

220%

Raiffeisen Russia

LCR Raiffeisen Russia

11.50%

as of 31/12/2021

Total capital

>20% p.a.

requirement

as of 31/12/2021

Return on equity

(since 2014)

  • 81% of lending in RUB - FX lending limited to borrowers with matching FX income
  • 95% of revenues generated in Russia
  • 79% loan/deposit ratio: no parent or cross-border funding and a strong retail deposit franchise
  • EUR 0.6 bn Russian exposure booked in head office (country of residence) as at end of January 2022
  • EUR 60 mn stock of provisions for sanctions
  • EUR 1.4 bn EURRUB hedge position
  • Asset freeze sanctions ~1% of total exposure

Group Investor Relations

1 March 2022

3

Raiffeisen in Ukraine

EUR 0.32 bn

EUR 2.2 bn

Equity ex. minorities

Loans to customers

2.5% of consol. equity

2.2% of Group

> No parent funding from Vienna

as of 31/12/2021

Corporate 51%

Other 2%

EUR 4.4 bn

FI 5%

Total exposure

Sovereign 20%

Households + SME 22%

13.7% Total capital

Raiffeisen Ukraine

379%

10.00%

LCR Raiffeisen Ukraine

Total capital

as of 31/12/2021

requirement

as of 31/12/2021

  • 80% of lending in UAH - Retail lending only in local currency
  • 65% loan/deposit ratio: no parent or cross-border funding and a strong retail deposit franchise
  • EUR 0.2 bn Ukrainian exposure booked in head office (country of residence) as at end of January 2022
  • EUR 25 mn provisions for geopolitical risk

Group Investor Relations

1 March 2022

4

Major Sanctions so far (i)

1 Asset freezes and travel restrictions imposed

High profile

EU, US, UK

Individuals and entities are subject to asset freeze and travel ban (incl. Russian

individuals &

president, defence minister, and foreign minister, members of the Russian State Duma

entities

and National Security Council, Russian oligarchs and their owned or controlled entities)

Restrictions to diplomatic visa facilitation and "golden passport" citizenship

Transatlantic task force to identify and freeze the assets of sanctioned individuals

and companies

2 Economic sanctions and diplomatic measures

Import & export

EU, US, UK

Restrictions on export of dual-use goods (items with both civilian and military use)

bans

as well as hi-tech goods including semiconductors, computers, telecoms and

information security equipment and sensors

Stop of the Nord Stream 2 project by Germany and US asset freeze sanctions

Restrictions on export of restrictions on oil refinery materials

Restrictions on sale of aircraft and aviation parts and equipment to Russia

Ban on tourism services in LNR/DNR territories

Diplomatic &

EU, US, UK

Closure of airspace to Russian airlines and private jets

other

Cultural and sporting restrictions

Group Investor Relations

1 March 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 18:28:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
