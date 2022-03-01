Raiffeisen Bank International : RBI Russia Ukraine Update
03/01/2022 | 01:29pm EST
Raiffeisen Bank International
Russia & Ukraine Update - 1 March 2022
Status of Operations
Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine continues to offer all key banking services to support its customers despite extremely difficult conditions: The safety of our employees is paramount. Services are provided on the condition that there is no danger to the safety of employees or customers.
Key banking services in Ukraine maintained
Significant deposit inflows in Russia
Safeguarding our business
As of 1 March 2022
In Ukraine: Bank running, minimum operations, subject to safety concerns
IT operations all running, ATMs and POS working, majority of branches operational, cash in transit limited
Key operations and call center concentrating on work from Western Ukraine with remote work by colleagues across the country
National Bank of Ukraine imposing restrictions on cash withdrawals (e.g., UAH limits, FX limits, no withdrawals for Russian citizens)
Inflow of deposits in Russia observable: introduced US dollar fee for Private Banking and Corporate
In Russia and Ukraine new lending has been suspended (exceptions on case-by- case basis)
Cancellation of uncommitted and limitations on new corporate lines in Russia
Payment holiday for retail customers for next 2 months in Ukraine
Group Investor Relations
1 March 2022
2
Raiffeisen in Russia
EUR 2.4 bn
Equity and other capital
18% of consol. equity
> No parent funding from Vienna
Corporate private sector 53%
EUR 22.9 bn
Total exposure
Households + SME 25%
EUR 11.6 bn
Loans to customers
11.5% of Group
as of 31/12/2021
Russian sovereign 4%
Russian banks 2%
National bank of Russia 8%
MICEX, foreign FIs, and sovereigns
8%
13.6% Total capital
220%
Raiffeisen Russia
LCR Raiffeisen Russia
11.50%
as of 31/12/2021
Total capital
>20% p.a.
requirement
as of 31/12/2021
Return on equity
(since 2014)
81% of lending in RUB - FX lending limited to borrowers with matching FX income
95% of revenues generated in Russia
79% loan/deposit ratio: no parent or cross-border funding and a strong retail deposit franchise
EUR 0.6 bn Russian exposure booked in head office (country of residence) as at end of January 2022
EUR 60 mn stock of provisions for sanctions
EUR 1.4 bn EURRUB hedge position
Asset freeze sanctions ~1% of total exposure
Group Investor Relations
1 March 2022
3
Raiffeisen in Ukraine
EUR 0.32 bn
EUR 2.2 bn
Equity ex. minorities
Loans to customers
2.5% of consol. equity
2.2% of Group
> No parent funding from Vienna
as of 31/12/2021
Corporate 51%
Other 2%
EUR 4.4 bn
FI 5%
Total exposure
Sovereign 20%
Households + SME 22%
13.7% Total capital
Raiffeisen Ukraine
379%
10.00%
LCR Raiffeisen Ukraine
Total capital
as of 31/12/2021
requirement
as of 31/12/2021
80% of lending in UAH - Retail lending only in local currency
65% loan/deposit ratio: no parent or cross-border funding and a strong retail deposit franchise
EUR 0.2 bn Ukrainian exposure booked in head office (country of residence) as at end of January 2022
EUR 25 mn provisions for geopolitical risk
Group Investor Relations
1 March 2022
4
Major Sanctions so far (i)
1 Asset freezes and travel restrictions imposed
High profile
EU, US, UK ▪
Individuals and entities are subject to asset freeze and travel ban (incl. Russian
individuals &
president, defence minister, and foreign minister, members of the Russian State Duma
entities
and National Security Council, Russian oligarchs and their owned or controlled entities)
▪
Restrictions to diplomatic visa facilitation and "golden passport" citizenship
▪
Transatlantic task force to identify and freeze the assets of sanctioned individuals
and companies
2 Economic sanctions and diplomatic measures
Import & export
EU, US, UK
▪
Restrictions on export of dual-use goods (items with both civilian and military use)
bans
as well as hi-tech goods including semiconductors, computers, telecoms and
information security equipment and sensors
▪
Stop of the Nord Stream 2 project by Germany and US asset freeze sanctions
▪
Restrictions on export of restrictions on oil refinery materials
▪
Restrictions on sale of aircraft and aviation parts and equipment to Russia
▪
Ban on tourism services in LNR/DNR territories
Diplomatic &
EU, US, UK
▪
Closure of airspace to Russian airlines and private jets
other
▪
Cultural and sporting restrictions
Group Investor Relations
1 March 2022
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 18:28:17 UTC.