Raiffeisen Bank International : RBI securitizes loan portfolio of  1.8 billion

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has securitized a loan portfolio worth € 1.8 billion. The portfolio consists of corporate loans mainly in Germany, Slovakia and Austria. In this synthetic securitization, the portfolio was split into a senior, a mezzanine and a junior risk position. The credit risk of the mezzanine tranche was assumed by an international institutional investor. RBI retains the credit risk of the junior and senior tranches. Thanks to this securitization structure, the transaction has no impact on customer relations.

At group level, the transaction will strengthen the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio by approximately 8 basis points.

"Securitizations are an important instrument to strengthen our capital ratio. This transaction benefits from the trustful relationship, which we built over the years with investors. The structure does not affect our customer relationships and supports the growth of RBI Group through the transfer of risk," said RBI CFO Sabine Abfalter.