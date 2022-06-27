Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:53 2022-06-27 am EDT
10.90 EUR   +3.56%
05:06aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : RBI securitizes loan portfolio of  1.8 billion
PU
06/10Russian c.bank to scrutinise banks' plans for fees on FX accounts
RE
06/10Russian Lenders Impose Fee On Foreign Currency Accounts
MT
Raiffeisen Bank International : RBI securitizes loan portfolio of  1.8 billion

06/27/2022 | 05:06am EDT
Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has securitized a loan portfolio worth € 1.8 billion. The portfolio consists of corporate loans mainly in Germany, Slovakia and Austria. In this synthetic securitization, the portfolio was split into a senior, a mezzanine and a junior risk position. The credit risk of the mezzanine tranche was assumed by an international institutional investor. RBI retains the credit risk of the junior and senior tranches. Thanks to this securitization structure, the transaction has no impact on customer relations.

At group level, the transaction will strengthen the common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio by approximately 8 basis points.

"Securitizations are an important instrument to strengthen our capital ratio. This transaction benefits from the trustful relationship, which we built over the years with investors. The structure does not affect our customer relationships and supports the growth of RBI Group through the transfer of risk," said RBI CFO Sabine Abfalter.

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 09:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
