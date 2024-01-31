Raiffeisen Bank International AG is a banking group organized primarily around 3 areas: - retail banking; - corporate banking; - market banking. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 125.1 billion in current deposits and EUR 103.2 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,664 branches in Europe. Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: Eastern Europe (40.1%), Central Europe (26.5%), Southeastern Europe (18.7%) and other (14.7%).

Sector Banks