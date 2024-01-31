Stock RBI RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Equities

RBI

AT0000606306

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 07:45:43 2024-01-31 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
19.5 EUR -2.48% Intraday chart for Raiffeisen Bank International AG -1.32% +4.12%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Solid 2023 figures distorted by the Russian war, 2024 core-RoE target 11% Alphavalue
Raiffeisen Bank International to Pay Higher Dividend Despite Drop in Net Profit DJ
Latest news about Raiffeisen Bank International AG

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Solid 2023 figures distorted by the Russian war, 2024 core-RoE target 11% Alphavalue
Raiffeisen Bank International to Pay Higher Dividend Despite Drop in Net Profit DJ
Austria's RBI Q4 profit drops 67%, worse than expected RE
Austria Issues EUR7 Billion in Triple-Tranche Bond Transaction -- Update DJ
Austria Issues EUR7 Billion in Triple-Tranche Bond Transaction DJ
Banco BPM Issues EUR750 Million Bond MT
Austria Plans Triple-Tranche Bond Transaction DJ
Pop di Sondrio places EUR500 million covered bond AN
Swiss Shares Jump as Inflation Rises But Remains Within SNB Target MT
Putin orders transfer of OMV, Wintershall Dea stakes in Russian ventures RE
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Up as Rate-Cut Hopes Underpin Sentiment DJ
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International to Buy EUR1.5 Billion Stake in Construction Group Strabag MT
Austria's RBI to take 28% stake in Strabag in effort to shed Russia exposure RE
Austria's RBI and Strabag in share deal to cut Russia exposure RE
Raiffeisen Schweiz Enters SIX Digital Exchange MT
European shares ease as auto, luxury stocks take a knock RE
Austria backs EU Russia sanctions after Ukraine removes Raiffeisen from blacklist RE
Austria clears EU Russia sanctions after Ukraine stops blacklisting Raiffeisen - diplomat RE
AUSTRIA LIFTS RESERVATIONS ON EU'S 12TH PACKAGE OF SANCTIONS ON… RE
More sanctions on Russia agreed by EU leaders RE
Austria stalls Russian sanctions over Raiffeisen blacklisting - sources RE
European Commission OKs Raiffeisen Bank International, Raiffeisen-Holding's Purchase of Raiffeisen Continuum MT
Pension hikes, low revenue to prompt Romania's next government into deficit cuts -watchdog RE
European property giant Signa toppled by debts RE
Exclusive-Four banks quit initiative assessing climate targets-sources RE

Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG is a banking group organized primarily around 3 areas: - retail banking; - corporate banking; - market banking. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 125.1 billion in current deposits and EUR 103.2 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,664 branches in Europe. Net interest income is distributed geographically as follows: Eastern Europe (40.1%), Central Europe (26.5%), Southeastern Europe (18.7%) and other (14.7%).
Sector
Banks
01:30am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
ATX Austrian
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
20 EUR
Average target price
20.86 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.30%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG Stock Raiffeisen Bank International AG
+4.02% 7 119 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+3.63% 507 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+3.33% 275 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
0.00% 235 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+4.00% 184 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-1.34% 157 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-0.22% 152 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-1.90% 148 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-0.68% 139 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-14.43% 132 B $
