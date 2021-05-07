Raiffeisen Bank International : 07.05.2021 - First Quarter Report 2021

RBI: First Quarter Report 2021
Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing headwinds
Net interest income stable quarter-on-quarter; net interest margin reflects excess liquidity
Net fee and commission income almost fully recovered despite weaker exchange rates and prolonged lockdowns
General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year
Provisioning ratio at 0.35% due to very low inflow of stage 3
Consolidated profit improved 22% year-on-year to EUR 216 million, supported by lower risk costs
Loans to customers up 1% year-to-date
CET1 ratio stable at 13.6% (incl. first quarter result)
Income Statement in EUR million*
Q1/2021
Q1/2020
Q4/2020
Net interest income
767
881
765
Net fee and commission income
434
448
466
Net trading income and fair value result
5
37
(2)
General administrative expenses
(692)
(732)
(777)
Operating result
567
689
470
Other result
(38)
(82)
5
Governmental measures and compulsory
|
contributions
(130)
(167)
(28)
Impairment losses on financial assets
(79)
(153)
(133)
Profit before tax
321
286
314
Profit after tax
243
207
230
Consolidated profit
216
177
205
Balance Sheet in EUR million
31/03/2021
31/12/2020
Loans to customers
91,861
90,671
Deposits from customers
104,211
102,112
Total assets
176,152
165,959
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
81,362
78,864
Key ratios
31/03/2021
31/12/2020
NPE ratio
1.8%
1.9%
NPE coverage ratio
61.2%
61.5%
CET1 ratio (fully loaded, incl. result)
13.6%
13.6%
Total capital ratio (fully loaded, incl.
18.1%
18.4%
result)
Key ratios
Q1/2021
Q1/2020
Q4/2020
Net interest margin (average interest-
bearing assets)
1.94%
2.43%
1.97%
Cost/income ratio*
55.0%
51.5%
62.3%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to
customers)
0.35%
0.66%
0.58%
Consolidated return on equity
6.5%
5.6%
6.6%
Earnings per share in EUR
0.59
0.49
0.55
From 1 January 2021, non-income related taxes are included in general administrative expenses (previously in other net operating income) and deposit insurance fees are included in governmental measures and compulsory contributions (previously in general administrative expenses). Previous year's figures also reflect the change.
Outlook
The Outlook remains unchanged.
