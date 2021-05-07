Log in
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Raiffeisen Bank International : 07.05.2021 - First Quarter Report 2021

05/07/2021 | 01:33am EDT
RBI: First Quarter Report 2021

Consolidated profit of EUR 216 million significantly improved despite ongoing headwinds

  • Net interest income stable quarter-on-quarter; net interest margin reflects excess liquidity
  • Net fee and commission income almost fully recovered despite weaker exchange rates and prolonged lockdowns
  • General administrative expenses down 5% year-on-year
  • Provisioning ratio at 0.35% due to very low inflow of stage 3
  • Consolidated profit improved 22% year-on-year to EUR 216 million, supported by lower risk costs
  • Loans to customers up 1% year-to-date
  • CET1 ratio stable at 13.6% (incl. first quarter result)

Income Statement in EUR million*

Q1/2021

Q1/2020

Q4/2020

Net interest income

767

881

765

Net fee and commission income

434

448

466

Net trading income and fair value result

5

37

(2)

General administrative expenses

(692)

(732)

(777)

Operating result

567

689

470

Other result

(38)

(82)

5

Governmental measures and compulsory

contributions

(130)

(167)

(28)

Impairment losses on financial assets

(79)

(153)

(133)

Profit before tax

321

286

314

Profit after tax

243

207

230

Consolidated profit

216

177

205

Balance Sheet in EUR million

31/03/2021

31/12/2020

Loans to customers

91,861

90,671

Deposits from customers

104,211

102,112

Total assets

176,152

165,959

Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)

81,362

78,864

Key ratios

31/03/2021

31/12/2020

NPE ratio

1.8%

1.9%

NPE coverage ratio

61.2%

61.5%

CET1 ratio (fully loaded, incl. result)

13.6%

13.6%

Total capital ratio (fully loaded, incl.

18.1%

18.4%

result)

1

Vienna, 7 May 2021

Key ratios

Q1/2021

Q1/2020

Q4/2020

Net interest margin (average interest-

bearing assets)

1.94%

2.43%

1.97%

Cost/income ratio*

55.0%

51.5%

62.3%

Provisioning ratio (average loans to

customers)

0.35%

0.66%

0.58%

Consolidated return on equity

6.5%

5.6%

6.6%

Earnings per share in EUR

0.59

0.49

0.55

  • From 1 January 2021, non-income related taxes are included in general administrative expenses (previously in other net operating income) and deposit insurance fees are included in governmental measures and compulsory contributions (previously in general administrative expenses). Previous year's figures also reflect the change.

Outlook

The Outlook remains unchanged.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com phone +43 1 71 707 2089 www.rbinternational.com

2

Vienna, 7 May 2021

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 05:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
