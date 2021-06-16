Log in
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Raiffeisen Bank International : 16.06.2021 - Supervisory Board extends CEO Johann Strobl's mandate for a further five years

06/16/2021 | 07:50am EDT
RBI: Supervisory Board extends CEO Johann Strobl's mandate for a further five years

Vienna, 16 June 2021. The Supervisory Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) unanimously passed a resolution in its meeting today to extend Johann Strobl's Management Board term of office, which was due to expire at the end of February 2022, by a further five years. This reflects the high value placed by the Supervisory Board on Johann Strobl's exceptional performance in the past years, his outstanding expertise and his prudent management approach.

"With the extension of Johann Strobl's mandate as CEO of RBI, we are sending a clear signal that we will continue the transformation process begun under his leadership. We are convinced that this will enable us to successfully meet future market challenges and best fulfill the expectations of our clients and investors", stated Erwin Hameseder, Chairman of the RBI Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board extends its thanks to Johann Strobl for his great commitment to RBI, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and looks forward to continuing the open and constructive working relationship with him and the entire Management Board under his leadership.

Johann Strobl has served as CEO of RBI since March 2017. He was previously CRO of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG from 2007 and CRO of RBI from 2010.

For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com Telephone +43 1 71 707 2089 www.rbinternational.com

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
