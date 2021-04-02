Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Raiffeisen Bank International AG    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raiffeisen Bank International : Sustainability Report 2020

04/02/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

%red

5

6

I:

RB

uct

i

o

n

till2 0 5 0

SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT 2020

RESPONSIBLE BANKING

FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

RBI Sustainability Report 2020

(corresponds to the non-financial report pursuant to sections 267a and 243b of the Austrian Commercial Code)

Key milestones at a glance:

  • First Austrian bank to sign up to the UNEP Finance Initiative's "Principles for Responsible Banking"
  • Publication of a Group anti-money laundering declaration including adjusted risk appetite with respect to offshore customers and customers with high reputational risk, as well as our relationships with correspondence banks
  • Achievement of positive sustainability rating results once again, including with ISS ESG, Sustainalytics, MSCI ESG and CDP
  • At around € 1.3 billion to date, RBI is the largest issuer of green bonds among Austrian banks
  • According to Bloomberg, RBI is the number two arranger of green or sustainable bonds in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe at the end of 2020. By number of transactions it is even in first place.
  • Publication of CO2 emissions of corporate loans and sustainable funds for the first time
  • Further development of the existing Group policy on thermal coal
  • 13 per cent reduction in Group-wide CO2 emissions in inhouse ecology compared with 2019
  • Publication of an index in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) for the first time
  • Measures to improve diversity, including signing up to the global inclusion movement "The Valuable 500" and flying the rainbow flag at RBI's head office in Vienna during Pride Month in June 2020
  • Group-wideinvestments in society totaling € 4.6 million, including € 1.6 million in COVID-19 donations

2

Publication details

Media owner and publisher:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9, 1030 Vienna

Telephone +43-1-71707-0

www.rbinternational.com/sustainability

Head of Group Sustainability Management: Andrea Sihn-Weber

Telephone +43-1-71707-6069andrea.sihn-weber@rbinternational.com

Editorial team:

Ulrike Capelare, Tanja Daumann, Anita Lang, Ursula Mirth

as well as Sustainability Officers at the subsidiaries in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe sustainabilitymanagement@rbinternational.com

Images - cover and chapter pages:

Creation of graphics based on Adobe Stock and Shutterstock images

Graphics: Elisabeth Windisch,

Vienna

Proofreading: edith holzer communications, Vienna

Translation:

EVS Translations GmbH, Offenbach,

Germany

Place of publishing and production: Vienna

Editorial deadline: March 2, 2021

Exclusion of liability:

We have taken the utmost care in gathering the data and other information contained in this Report. Nevertheless, we cannot completely rule out the possibility of errors. Statements on future developments are based on information and forecasts which were available to us at the time this Report was published. The latter were also written with care. Notwithstanding the above, there are many factors and developments that can lead to discrepancies. We therefore ask for your understanding that we do not assume liability for data and other information contained in this Report. This Report is based on RBI's current business policy. Changes to this business policy are reserved. If this Report contains rules, these shall apply solely to companies of RBI and their board members and employees. Other parties are not addressed by these rules and are neither authorized nor obligated by them. Nobody may derive or assert any type of claims or other rights arising from or relating to this Report against RBI companies or their board members and employees; any liability of these companies, board members and employees arising from or relating to this Report shall be excluded.

This Report is subject to substantive Austrian law. The Bezirksgericht Innere Stadt (Local Court Vienna - Innere Stadt, Austria) is solely responsible for reaching a decision on all possible disputes arising from or relating to this Report.

Raiffeisen Bank International I Sustainability Report 2020

Sustainability

Responsible

Fair partner -

Fair partner -

Engaged

Sustainability program,

Forewords

Overview

management

banker

Employees

Inhouse ecology

citizen

GRI and TCFD Index

3

Contents

Forewords

04

Foreword by the Supervisory Board

04

Foreword by the Management Board

06

Overview

08

About the Report

09

Interesting facts about RBI

12

Sustainability management

14

and corporate responsibility

Sustainability concept and strategy

15

Mission & Vision 2025

16

Impacts, risks and opportunities

22

Governance and Compliance

22

Material topics

29

Stakeholder inclusion

38

Sustainability ratings, indices and awards

42

Responsible banker

44

Interesting facts at a glance

45

Impacts, risks and opportunities

46

Business strategy

48

Economic sustainability

50

Responsibility in the core business

51

Sustainable Finance Initiative

66

Sustainable financing

68

Sustainable investment

72

Other sustainable products and services

80

Fair partner - Employees

86

Interesting facts at a glance

87

Impacts, risks and opportunities

89

Development of personnel

90

Staff development

91

Employee involvement

95

Diversity management and the ability

98

to reconcile work and family

Health and safety

107

Employer branding and recruitment

110

Overview of key performance indicators

114

Fair partner - Inhouse ecology

116

Interesting facts at a glance

117

Impacts, risks and opportunities

118

Compliance with legal regulations

119

Environmental targets

120

Environment committee

123

Environmental policy

124

Purchasing

125

Environmental measures

127

Greenhouse gas emissions in detail

128

Overview of key performance indicators

131

Engaged citizen

132

Interesting facts at a glance

133

Supported projects and initiatives

135

COVID-19

136

Sustainable entrepreneurship

148

Sustainability program, GRI

152

and TCFD index and Assurance report

Sustainability program

153

GRI content index

156

TCFD Disclosure Index

161

Statement of all legal representatives

162

Assurance report

164

Abbreviations

167

Raiffeisen Bank International I Sustainability Report 2020

Sustainability

Responsible

Fair partner -

Fair partner -

Engaged

Sustainability program,

Forewords

Overview

management

banker

Employees

Inhouse ecology

citizen

GRI and TCFD Index

4

Foreword by the Supervisory Board

Dear readers,

Sustainability has long been a deep-rooted part of Raiffeisen's DNA. We view this as entailing responsible corporate activity aimed at a sustainable and economically positive result in consideration of key societal and environmental aspects. This understanding also guides the expectations of RBI and its subsidiaries.

In the time of the coronavirus and the serious consequences it is having on society and the economy, it is all the more important for us not to lose sight of our long-term focus on comprehensive sustainability management. With regard to the pandemic, the progress made in terms of the development and official approval of vaccines give grounds for cautious optimism, insofar as it is becoming increasingly likely that the crisis will be overcome and the economy will recover in the coming months.

The Supervisory Board of RBI AG considers addressing sustainability-related physical and transitional risks and adopting corresponding risk controlling targets to be an important strategic pillar of the banking group's corporate activity. In this respect, RBI sees itself as a reliable partner to the economy as it transforms for a more climate-friendly future.

At Management Board level, sustainability goals for 2021 and the following years were anchored in RBI's remuneration policy with a view to responsible banking. These performance targets are intended to help increase the speed and the extent to which customers are offered adequate sustainable financing and investment products. At the same time, we are focusing on the further expansion of internal ESG (environmental, social, governance) expertise and examining the resilience of the business model with regard to sustainability risks. This requires the creation of a sufficiently extensive data pool as well as anticipative business continuity management in order to evaluate sustainability risks and the development of mitigation strategies.

RBI's holistic approach also includes innovations in the sense of product digitalization and services that take into account environmental and social impacts and that are made available throughout the Group in the form of a "product as a service". We see sustainable banking as a key factor in the generation of future business growth and the sustainable development of the banking group in line with RBI's Vision 2025 of being the most recommended financial service provider in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe in which it is active.

RBI has been committed to the principles of the UN Global Compact since 2010 and is also a longstanding member of the UNEP Finance Initiative. Furthermore, it seeks to ensure that its activities contribute to the attainment of the global Sustainable Development Goals. As the financial sector is a key player on the path to climate neutrality, RBI is also involved in the Green Finance Agenda Austria, which will play an important role in the green economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis.

In addition to monitoring business development, the Supervisory Board is responsible for examining this consolidated Non-Financial Report in its role as RBI's highest governance body. In doing so, the Supervisory Board continuously addresses the achievement of sustainability and climate-related targets and the associated strategic and operational measures.

As Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RBI AG, I am personally committed to making risk controlling even more focused in future with a view to the sustainable orientation of business policy and the corresponding development of the key performance indicators, as well as ensuring that ESG developments are specifically discussed at Supervisory Board meetings and as part of fit and proper training.

Raiffeisen Bank International I Sustainability Report 2020

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
03:14aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : Sustainability Report 2020
PU
04/01RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : RBI acts as Sustainability Agent for REWE Group..
PU
03/31RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : Bosnia's current account deficit dropped to rec..
AQ
03/31PRESS RELEASE  : EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces the succ..
DJ
03/29AUSTRIA : EIB Group cooperates with Raiffeisen-Leasing Group to support SMEs and..
PU
03/25RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL  : Digitalizing trade finance workflows with Komgo
PU
03/23EANS-GENERAL MEETING : Raiffeisen Bank -3-
DJ
03/23EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Raiffeisen Bank -2-
DJ
03/23EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Invitation to the Gen..
DJ
03/19CREDIT SUISSE  : Swiss Regulator Says Emergency Plans of Big Banks Better But St..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 130 M 6 043 M 6 043 M
Net income 2021 769 M 906 M 906 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 3,68%
Capitalization 6 145 M 7 230 M 7 238 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 45 414
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 21,61 €
Last Close Price 18,70 €
Spread / Highest target 84,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reibersdorfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG12.11%7 230
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%471 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%336 377
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%290 240
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 994
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.15%195 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ