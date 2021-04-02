Raiffeisen Bank International : Sustainability Report 2020

Sustainability Responsible Fair partner - Fair partner - Engaged Sustainability program, Forewords Overview management banker Employees Inhouse ecology citizen GRI and TCFD Index

Foreword by the Supervisory Board

Dear readers,

Sustainability has long been a deep-rooted part of Raiffeisen's DNA. We view this as entailing responsible corporate activity aimed at a sustainable and economically positive result in consideration of key societal and environmental aspects. This understanding also guides the expectations of RBI and its subsidiaries.

In the time of the coronavirus and the serious consequences it is having on society and the economy, it is all the more important for us not to lose sight of our long-term focus on comprehensive sustainability management. With regard to the pandemic, the progress made in terms of the development and official approval of vaccines give grounds for cautious optimism, insofar as it is becoming increasingly likely that the crisis will be overcome and the economy will recover in the coming months.

The Supervisory Board of RBI AG considers addressing sustainability-related physical and transitional risks and adopting corresponding risk controlling targets to be an important strategic pillar of the banking group's corporate activity. In this respect, RBI sees itself as a reliable partner to the economy as it transforms for a more climate-friendly future.

At Management Board level, sustainability goals for 2021 and the following years were anchored in RBI's remuneration policy with a view to responsible banking. These performance targets are intended to help increase the speed and the extent to which customers are offered adequate sustainable financing and investment products. At the same time, we are focusing on the further expansion of internal ESG (environmental, social, governance) expertise and examining the resilience of the business model with regard to sustainability risks. This requires the creation of a sufficiently extensive data pool as well as anticipative business continuity management in order to evaluate sustainability risks and the development of mitigation strategies.

RBI's holistic approach also includes innovations in the sense of product digitalization and services that take into account environmental and social impacts and that are made available throughout the Group in the form of a "product as a service". We see sustainable banking as a key factor in the generation of future business growth and the sustainable development of the banking group in line with RBI's Vision 2025 of being the most recommended financial service provider in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe in which it is active.

RBI has been committed to the principles of the UN Global Compact since 2010 and is also a longstanding member of the UNEP Finance Initiative. Furthermore, it seeks to ensure that its activities contribute to the attainment of the global Sustainable Development Goals. As the financial sector is a key player on the path to climate neutrality, RBI is also involved in the Green Finance Agenda Austria, which will play an important role in the green economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis.

In addition to monitoring business development, the Supervisory Board is responsible for examining this consolidated Non-Financial Report in its role as RBI's highest governance body. In doing so, the Supervisory Board continuously addresses the achievement of sustainability and climate-related targets and the associated strategic and operational measures.

As Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RBI AG, I am personally committed to making risk controlling even more focused in future with a view to the sustainable orientation of business policy and the corresponding development of the key performance indicators, as well as ensuring that ESG developments are specifically discussed at Supervisory Board meetings and as part of fit and proper training.