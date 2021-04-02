Raiffeisen Bank International : Sustainability Report 2020
04/02/2021 | 03:14am EDT
%red
5
6
I:
RB
uct
i
o
n
till2 0 5 0
SUSTAINABILITY
REPORT 2020
RESPONSIBLE BANKING
FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
RBI Sustainability Report 2020
(corresponds to the non-financial report pursuant to sections 267a and 243b of the Austrian Commercial Code)
Key milestones at a glance:
First Austrian bank to sign up to the UNEP Finance Initiative's "Principles for Responsible Banking"
Publication of a Group anti-money laundering declaration including adjusted risk appetite with respect to offshore customers and customers with high reputational risk, as well as our relationships with correspondence banks
Achievement of positive sustainability rating results once again, including with ISS ESG, Sustainalytics, MSCI ESG and CDP
At around € 1.3 billion to date, RBI is the largest issuer of green bonds among Austrian banks
According to Bloomberg, RBI is the number two arranger of green or sustainable bonds in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe at the end of 2020. By number of transactions it is even in first place.
Publication of CO2 emissions of corporate loans and sustainable funds for the first time
Further development of the existing Group policy on thermal coal
13 per cent reduction in Group-wide CO2 emissions in inhouse ecology compared with 2019
Publication of an index in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) for the first time
Measures to improve diversity, including signing up to the global inclusion movement "The Valuable 500" and flying the rainbow flag at RBI's head office in Vienna during Pride Month in June 2020
Group-wideinvestments in society totaling € 4.6 million, including € 1.6 million in COVID-19 donations
as well as Sustainability Officers at the subsidiaries in Austria and Central and Eastern Europe sustainabilitymanagement@rbinternational.com
Images - cover and chapter pages:
Creation of graphics based on Adobe Stock and Shutterstock images
Graphics: Elisabeth Windisch,
Vienna
Proofreading: edith holzer communications, Vienna
Translation:
EVS Translations GmbH, Offenbach,
Germany
Place of publishing and production: Vienna
Editorial deadline: March 2, 2021
Exclusion of liability:
We have taken the utmost care in gathering the data and other information contained in this Report. Nevertheless, we cannot completely rule out the possibility of errors. Statements on future developments are based on information and forecasts which were available to us at the time this Report was published. The latter were also written with care. Notwithstanding the above, there are many factors and developments that can lead to discrepancies. We therefore ask for your understanding that we do not assume liability for data and other information contained in this Report. This Report is based on RBI's current business policy. Changes to this business policy are reserved. If this Report contains rules, these shall apply solely to companies of RBI and their board members and employees. Other parties are not addressed by these rules and are neither authorized nor obligated by them. Nobody may derive or assert any type of claims or other rights arising from or relating to this Report against RBI companies or their board members and employees; any liability of these companies, board members and employees arising from or relating to this Report shall be excluded.
This Report is subject to substantive Austrian law. The Bezirksgericht Innere Stadt (Local Court Vienna - Innere Stadt, Austria) is solely responsible for reaching a decision on all possible disputes arising from or relating to this Report.
Raiffeisen Bank International I Sustainability Report 2020
Sustainability
Responsible
Fair partner -
Fair partner -
Engaged
Sustainability program,
Forewords
Overview
management
banker
Employees
Inhouse ecology
citizen
GRI and TCFD Index
3
Contents
Forewords
04
Foreword by the Supervisory Board
04
Foreword by the Management Board
06
Overview
08
About the Report
09
Interesting facts about RBI
12
Sustainability management
14
and corporate responsibility
Sustainability concept and strategy
15
Mission & Vision 2025
16
Impacts, risks and opportunities
22
Governance and Compliance
22
Material topics
29
Stakeholder inclusion
38
Sustainability ratings, indices and awards
42
Responsible banker
44
Interesting facts at a glance
45
Impacts, risks and opportunities
46
Business strategy
48
Economic sustainability
50
Responsibility in the core business
51
Sustainable Finance Initiative
66
Sustainable financing
68
Sustainable investment
72
Other sustainable products and services
80
Fair partner - Employees
86
Interesting facts at a glance
87
Impacts, risks and opportunities
89
Development of personnel
90
Staff development
91
Employee involvement
95
Diversity management and the ability
98
to reconcile work and family
Health and safety
107
Employer branding and recruitment
110
Overview of key performance indicators
114
Fair partner - Inhouse ecology
116
Interesting facts at a glance
117
Impacts, risks and opportunities
118
Compliance with legal regulations
119
Environmental targets
120
Environment committee
123
Environmental policy
124
Purchasing
125
Environmental measures
127
Greenhouse gas emissions in detail
128
Overview of key performance indicators
131
Engaged citizen
132
Interesting facts at a glance
133
Supported projects and initiatives
135
COVID-19
136
Sustainable entrepreneurship
148
Sustainability program, GRI
152
and TCFD index and Assurance report
Sustainability program
153
GRI content index
156
TCFD Disclosure Index
161
Statement of all legal representatives
162
Assurance report
164
Abbreviations
167
Raiffeisen Bank International I Sustainability Report 2020
Sustainability
Responsible
Fair partner -
Fair partner -
Engaged
Sustainability program,
Forewords
Overview
management
banker
Employees
Inhouse ecology
citizen
GRI and TCFD Index
4
Foreword by the Supervisory Board
Dear readers,
Sustainability has long been a deep-rooted part of Raiffeisen's DNA. We view this as entailing responsible corporate activity aimed at a sustainable and economically positive result in consideration of key societal and environmental aspects. This understanding also guides the expectations of RBI and its subsidiaries.
In the time of the coronavirus and the serious consequences it is having on society and the economy, it is all the more important for us not to lose sight of our long-term focus on comprehensive sustainability management. With regard to the pandemic, the progress made in terms of the development and official approval of vaccines give grounds for cautious optimism, insofar as it is becoming increasingly likely that the crisis will be overcome and the economy will recover in the coming months.
The Supervisory Board of RBI AG considers addressing sustainability-related physical and transitional risks and adopting corresponding risk controlling targets to be an important strategic pillar of the banking group's corporate activity. In this respect, RBI sees itself as a reliable partner to the economy as it transforms for a more climate-friendly future.
At Management Board level, sustainability goals for 2021 and the following years were anchored in RBI's remuneration policy with a view to responsible banking. These performance targets are intended to help increase the speed and the extent to which customers are offered adequate sustainable financing and investment products. At the same time, we are focusing on the further expansion of internal ESG (environmental, social, governance) expertise and examining the resilience of the business model with regard to sustainability risks. This requires the creation of a sufficiently extensive data pool as well as anticipative business continuity management in order to evaluate sustainability risks and the development of mitigation strategies.
RBI's holistic approach also includes innovations in the sense of product digitalization and services that take into account environmental and social impacts and that are made available throughout the Group in the form of a "product as a service". We see sustainable banking as a key factor in the generation of future business growth and the sustainable development of the banking group in line with RBI's Vision 2025 of being the most recommended financial service provider in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe in which it is active.
RBI has been committed to the principles of the UN Global Compact since 2010 and is also a longstanding member of the UNEP Finance Initiative. Furthermore, it seeks to ensure that its activities contribute to the attainment of the global Sustainable Development Goals. As the financial sector is a key player on the path to climate neutrality, RBI is also involved in the Green Finance Agenda Austria, which will play an important role in the green economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis.
In addition to monitoring business development, the Supervisory Board is responsible for examining this consolidated Non-Financial Report in its role as RBI's highest governance body. In doing so, the Supervisory Board continuously addresses the achievement of sustainability and climate-related targets and the associated strategic and operational measures.
As Chairman of the Supervisory Board of RBI AG, I am personally committed to making risk controlling even more focused in future with a view to the sustainable orientation of business policy and the corresponding development of the key performance indicators, as well as ensuring that ESG developments are specifically discussed at Supervisory Board meetings and as part of fit and proper training.
Raiffeisen Bank International I Sustainability Report 2020
Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:13:04 UTC.