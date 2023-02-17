Raiffeisen Gets Information Request From U.S. Treasury

By Adria Calatayud

Raiffeisen Bank International AG said Friday that it has received a request for information from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control last month that the bank said followed recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine.

The Austrian bank, one of the few Western lenders still with a significant presence in Russia, said the questions raised by OFAC sought to clarify its payments business and related processes.

The news was earlier reported by Reuters.

The request wasn't triggered by any specific transaction or business activity, RBI said, adding that it is cooperating fully and is confident that the information it provided will satisfy OFAC's request.

RBI said it has policies and procedures to ensure it complies with all applicable embargoes and financial sanctions.

