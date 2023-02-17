Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:19:15 2023-02-17 pm EST
16.20 EUR   -3.34%
01:03pU.S. sanctions authority asks Raiffeisen about Russia-related business
RE
12:47pExclusive-U.S. sanctions authority asks Raiffeisen about business related to Russia
RE
12:35pRaiffeisen says it ensures compliance with all embargoes and san…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raiffeisen Gets Information Request From U.S. Treasury

02/17/2023 | 01:46pm EST
By Adria Calatayud


Raiffeisen Bank International AG said Friday that it has received a request for information from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control last month that the bank said followed recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine.

The Austrian bank, one of the few Western lenders still with a significant presence in Russia, said the questions raised by OFAC sought to clarify its payments business and related processes.

The news was earlier reported by Reuters.

The request wasn't triggered by any specific transaction or business activity, RBI said, adding that it is cooperating fully and is confident that the information it provided will satisfy OFAC's request.

RBI said it has policies and procedures to ensure it complies with all applicable embargoes and financial sanctions.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1345ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG -1.85% 16.45 Delayed Quote.9.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.44% 73.6216 Delayed Quote.2.78%
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Financials
Sales 2022 8 736 M 9 325 M 9 325 M
Net income 2022 3 510 M 3 746 M 3 746 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,05x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 5 508 M 5 879 M 5 879 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 44 024
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,76 €
Average target price 17,38 €
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG9.19%5 879
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791