Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 03:04:27 am EDT
11.66 EUR   -0.09%
02:55aRaiffeisen Cuts Outlook, Continues Russian Business Review -- Update
DJ
02:22aRaiffeisen Bank eyes options including exit for Russian unit
RE
02:03aAustria's RBI doubles Q1 profit but revises outlook on lower loan growth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Raiffeisen Lowers Loan Growth Outlook, Continues Russian Business Review

05/04/2022 | 12:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sarah Sloat

Raiffeisen Bank International AG on Wednesday lowered its outlook on 2022 loan growth, and said it continues to evaluate strategic options for its business in Russia, where it has largely suspended operations.

In the first quarter, the Austrian bank's net profit rose to 442 million euros ($465 million) from EUR216 million. Net interest income rose to EUR986 million from EUR736 million, it said.

Loans grew 1% in the first quarter, and new lending in Russia has largely been stopped. The bank said it now expects expect stable loan volumes in 2022, compared with previous guidance for growth of 7% to 9%.

Raiffeisen is one of the European banks with the most exposure to Russia. It made 33% of its pretax profit in Russia last year. Among the options for its Russian business is an orderly withdrawal, Raiffeisen said. As of earlier this year it had a staff there of more than 9,000 serving 4.3 million customers, mostly individuals and small companies.


Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 0227ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG 6.97% 11.67 Delayed Quote.-54.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.90% 66.2715 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
02:55aRaiffeisen Cuts Outlook, Continues Russian Business Review -- Update
DJ
02:22aRaiffeisen Bank eyes options including exit for Russian unit
RE
02:03aAustria's RBI doubles Q1 profit but revises outlook on lower loan growth
RE
01:33aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : Consolidated profit at EUR 442 million with prudent app..
EQ
12:27aRaiffeisen Lowers Loan Growth Outlook, Continues Russian Business Review
DJ
04/13MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 13, 2022
04/13Swiss judges sentence former top banker Vincenz
RE
04/13EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Track Wall -2-
DJ
04/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 203 M 5 485 M 5 485 M
Net income 2022 663 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 3 835 M 4 043 M 4 043 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 46 185
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 11,67 €
Average target price 17,02 €
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-54.91%4 043
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%353 774
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%291 176
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 436
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 060
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%165 505