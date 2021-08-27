Log in
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
Raiffeisen RESEARCH: Inflation ghosts and long-term inflation potential

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
  • Medium to long-term inflation outlook: Subject to uncertainty, result of political decisions, but higher inflation potential than recently
  • No sign of hyperinflation

In the short term - i.e. in the next 12 to 24 months - it is clear to Raiffeisen RESEARCH that inflation rates in the major developed economies (euro area and USA) should fall again. According to Raiffeisen RESEARCH head Gunter Deuber and RBI chief analyst Peter Brezinschek, there are currently many imponderables in the medium to long term. In any case, the two RBI analysts expect higher inflation rates for both the US and Europe in the next ten years than in the past decade - but they clearly do not see hyperinflation.

Initial situation: inflation rates in the euro zone rising sharply

In the US, consumer price inflation has risen to much-noted levels above 5 percent in recent months. 'In Europe, we could scratch the 3 percent mark in consumer prices in the coming months, and in Germany price increases of close to 4 percent are possible,' said Gunter Deuber. 'Strictly speaking, however, what is currently happening on the goods and services markets is not yet inflation. We 'only' see more or less strong price increases compared to the previous year, also marked by special effects. '

Special effects do not yet make inflation

One only speaks of inflation when the price trend moves continuously upwards or above the inflation target of the central bank over a longer period of time. For this reason, central banks always focus on the medium and long-term nature of their inflation targets, which is why representatives of both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve emphasise that current price rises are not a cause for concern and are 'temporary' because they are of a short-term nature. The decisive factor is therefore what will happen in the longer term and which influencing factors will become relevant for price developments.

Inflation potential higher than recently

For the next decade, the two RBI analysts see a much higher inflation potential than in the past decade. 'We think that some of the structurally and globally price-dampening factors of the past decades could gradually lose their impact in the 2020s, such as globalization, demographics or the savings overhang, while other price-dampening factors such as digitalization remain,' Peter Brezinschek opined. 'The increasing importance of ESG criteria and the associated greater influence of the government sector on pricing should ensure higher price dynamics in the coming decade,' Deuber added. He added that it should also not be forgotten that the phase since the financial and sovereign debt crisis of 2008/2009 has brought significantly below-average goods price development and significantly above-average financial market price development compared with long-term trends.

Monetary expansion to have a greater impact on consumer prices in future

'The excess liquidity of central banks, which is converted by financial intermediaries into non-bank money supply, is likely to flow proportionately less into financial markets than into private consumption in the future due to demographic developments,' Brezinschek said. 'With expansive money supply growth of more than 4 to 5 percent p.a., a weaker price development in the financial markets and a supported development in consumer prices can be inferred from this, with price-dampening effects from the deflation of asset price bubbles - especially in the real estate market - being possible. '

Fine-tuning of inflation rates hardly possible

The large number of short- and longer-term factors influencing price developments, which central banks cannot influence directly and in many areas not even indirectly, do not permit fine-tuning of the inflation rate. This is also evidenced by the 'forecasting errors' of central banks in the past, with actual inflation rates being up to 1 percentage point lower than predicted. The new inflation targets of the Federal Reserve and the ECB (each +2 percent p.a. on a long-term average) can therefore lead to misinterpretations. 'Particularly in the Eurozone, inflation acceptance and exposure varies widely,' Gunter Deuber finds. 'Higher inflation rates will, however, make it possible to exit from large parts of unconventional monetary policy in the medium term. '

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
