Russian banks use exchange rate incentives to reduce forex deposits

June 7 (Reuters) - Russian bank TCS Group Holding
is offering consumers an incentive to part with their U.S.
dollars and euros at certain ATMs, showing how Russian banks are
finding new ways to offload foreign currency in the country's
sanctions-hit banking sector.
With already limited cash holdings of hard currency, Russian
banks have limited options for investing dollars and euros
because of capital controls in Russia and the risk of funds
abroad being frozen as a result of Western sanctions.
Several major Russian banks have been blocked from the
international SWIFT payments system in response to the Ukraine
conflict. Russian banks have also had to content with reduced
access to foreign currency, sharp interest rate moves and
declining profits.
TCS, which runs online bank Tinkoff, has not been directly
targeted with sanctions, but has had a turbulent few months. Its
founder Oleg Tinkov has sold his 35% stake to a firm controlled
by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin.
The bank said on Tuesday it was offering to exchange dollars
and euros at select ATMs at the Moscow Exchange rate, but with
an extra 10% in roubles, provided the transaction occurs during
the Moscow stock exchange trading hours.
A Tinkoff representative said there was a trend among banks
to abandon forex deposits because they are deprived of reliable
means of investing in foreign currency.
"Therefore, the trend towards de-dollarised balance sheets
will continue," the representative said.
Raiffeisen Bank International's Russian unit has
adopted a different approach, saying on Tuesday it would charge
a monthly fee on some foreign currency holdings above a certain
amount from June 30.
This marks a shift towards negative interest rates which the
central bank said last week would speed up the decline in
foreign currencies' share in the Russian banking sector.
"The return rates on deposits in foreign currencies have
remained at a low level for several years, so banks are looking
for other ways to efficiently manage their money," Raiffeissen
said.
