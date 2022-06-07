Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/07 01:48:40 pm EDT
12.15 EUR   -0.65%
01:17pRussian banks use exchange rate incentives to reduce forex deposits
RE
06/03Switzerland revises liquidity rules for systemically important banks
RE
05/25Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian banks use exchange rate incentives to reduce forex deposits

06/07/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 7 (Reuters) - Russian bank TCS Group Holding is offering consumers an incentive to part with their U.S. dollars and euros at certain ATMs, showing how Russian banks are finding new ways to offload foreign currency in the country's sanctions-hit banking sector.

With already limited cash holdings of hard currency, Russian banks have limited options for investing dollars and euros because of capital controls in Russia and the risk of funds abroad being frozen as a result of Western sanctions.

Several major Russian banks have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system in response to the Ukraine conflict. Russian banks have also had to content with reduced access to foreign currency, sharp interest rate moves and declining profits.

TCS, which runs online bank Tinkoff, has not been directly targeted with sanctions, but has had a turbulent few months. Its founder Oleg Tinkov has sold his 35% stake to a firm controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

The bank said on Tuesday it was offering to exchange dollars and euros at select ATMs at the Moscow Exchange rate, but with an extra 10% in roubles, provided the transaction occurs during the Moscow stock exchange trading hours.

A Tinkoff representative said there was a trend among banks to abandon forex deposits because they are deprived of reliable means of investing in foreign currency.

"Therefore, the trend towards de-dollarised balance sheets will continue," the representative said.

Raiffeisen Bank International's Russian unit has adopted a different approach, saying on Tuesday it would charge a monthly fee on some foreign currency holdings above a certain amount from June 30.

This marks a shift towards negative interest rates which the central bank said last week would speed up the decline in foreign currencies' share in the Russian banking sector.

"The return rates on deposits in foreign currencies have remained at a low level for several years, so banks are looking for other ways to efficiently manage their money," Raiffeissen said. (Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL -0.10% 20294 End-of-day quote.-11.10%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG -1.23% 12.08 Delayed Quote.-52.74%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
RUSSIA MOEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 0.00% 3.193 Delayed Quote.-96.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.97% 61.975 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
01:17pRussian banks use exchange rate incentives to reduce forex deposits
RE
06/03Switzerland revises liquidity rules for systemically important banks
RE
05/25Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/24Factbox-Global banks pay price of Russia retreat
RE
05/09MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 9, 2022
05/06DD : Raiffeisen Bank International AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
05/06Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
RE
05/06European banks take more provisions for Russian operations
AQ
05/05DD : Raiffeisen Bank International AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
05/04HIAG Immobilien Issues $154 Million Bond Due 2026
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 780 M 6 182 M 6 182 M
Net income 2022 975 M 1 043 M 1 043 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,55x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 4 023 M 4 303 M 4 303 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 46 621
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 12,23 €
Average target price 17,36 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-52.74%4 302
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.80%381 024
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.75%291 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%238 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.78%186 886
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.59%171 021