Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Raiffeisen Bank International AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  02/22 05:30:21 am
14.55 EUR   -14.71%
05:15aRussia sanctions ripple across world markets, rouble tanks
RE
05:07aShares in European banks drop as Russia sanction bite
RE
03:43aToo early to know full impact of sanctions, Raiffeisen says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shares in European banks drop as Russia sanction bite

02/28/2022 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in European banks fell on Monday as the impact of Western sanctions against the Russian financial system, including blocking certain banks from the SWIFT payments system, spilled across global markets.

The index for euro zone bank fell more than 7% to hit levels unseen since November.

Investors have bet on European banking stocks riding higher as the continent's economy recovers from the pandemic, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit lenders through multiple channels.

Expectations that the European Central Bank would quickly tighten monetary policy to tackle rising inflation have receded in recent days as traders believe the ECB might worry about the economic damage caused by the Ukraine conflict instead.

Equity strategists also believe that cyclical stocks, such as banks, which are typically seen as a proxy to track economic growth, will be among the worst hit from the uncertainty caused by the political tensions.

Finally, it is expected that European banks with heavy exposure to Russia and Ukraine will need to make hefty provisions for the drop of the valuation of their assets in the region.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, France's Societe Generale and Dutch banking group ING which have significant exposure to the region, were down 14.1%, 10.9% and 9.8% respectively as of 1006 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ING GROEP N.V. -9.63% 10.29 Real-time Quote.-6.85%
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG -13.83% 14.69 Delayed Quote.-34.08%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -11.14% 25.265 Real-time Quote.-5.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 19.31% 100.1 Delayed Quote.11.49%
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
05:15aRussia sanctions ripple across world markets, rouble tanks
RE
05:07aShares in European banks drop as Russia sanction bite
RE
03:43aToo early to know full impact of sanctions, Raiffeisen says
RE
03:17aTough sanctions on Russia knock 2% off European stocks
RE
02:28aRussia's Sberbank in Europe faces closure after savers demand money
RE
02/26Analysis-SWIFT block deals crippling blow to Russia; leaves room to tighten
RE
02/26Explainer-Russian banks face exclusion as allies deploy 'financial nuclear weapon'
RE
02/25Explainer-Russian banks face exclusion as EU joins new round of sanctions
RE
02/25European, U.S. bank shares recoup some losses ahead of new EU sanctions
RE
02/24Global finance grapples with Ukraine crisis as shares slump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 872 M 6 615 M 6 615 M
Net income 2022 1 394 M 1 571 M 1 571 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 6,65%
Capitalization 5 606 M 6 316 M 6 316 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 46 185
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 17,06 €
Average target price 31,45 €
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Kortenhof Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-34.08%6 316
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%436 927
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.19%363 302
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%250 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.78%206 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.26%200 747