Shares in European banks drop as Russia sanction bite

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in European banks fell on
Monday as the impact of Western sanctions against the Russian
financial system, including blocking certain banks from the
SWIFT payments system, spilled across global markets.
The index for euro zone bank fell more than 7% to
hit levels unseen since November.
Investors have bet on European banking stocks riding higher
as the continent's economy recovers from the pandemic, but
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit lenders through multiple
channels.
Expectations that the European Central Bank would quickly
tighten monetary policy to tackle rising inflation have receded
in recent days as traders believe the ECB might worry about the
economic damage caused by the Ukraine conflict instead.
Equity strategists also believe that cyclical stocks, such
as banks, which are typically seen as a proxy to track economic
growth, will be among the worst hit from the uncertainty caused
by the political tensions.
Finally, it is expected that European banks with heavy
exposure to Russia and Ukraine will need to make hefty
provisions for the drop of the valuation of their assets in the
region.
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, France's Societe
Generale and Dutch banking group ING which
have significant exposure to the region, were down 14.1%, 10.9%
and 9.8% respectively as of 1006 GMT.
