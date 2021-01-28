Sustainable Finance: What's going on in RBI's CEE network?

In light of the global climate challenge, it is crucial for banks to reduce the financing of carbon intensive sectors and help their customers become carbon neutral.

In European Union countries, we see remarkable interest in various sectors, e.g. real estate, manufacturing, renewables and automotive, to scale up investments dedicated to mitigate and adapt to climate change, driven by the European Green Deal and the mobilization of at least EUR 1 trillion for sustainable investments.

Green and sustainable investments will boost the economic recovery in the EU after COVID, supported by EU subsidies. Green and social lending will create new funding opportunities and can always be funded by green, social and sustainable bonds. It is an inevitable topic for ESG risk and numerous regulatory requirements. RBI Group's investors are aware of climate change issues and are looking for sustainable, positive impact opportunities.