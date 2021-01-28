Sustainable Finance: What's going on in RBI's CEE network?
01/28/2021 | 05:08am EST
In light of the global climate challenge, it is crucial for banks to reduce the financing of carbon intensive sectors and help their customers become carbon neutral.
In European Union countries, we see remarkable interest in various sectors, e.g. real estate, manufacturing, renewables and automotive, to scale up investments dedicated to mitigate and adapt to climate change, driven by the European Green Deal and the mobilization of at least EUR 1 trillion for sustainable investments.
Green and sustainable investments will boost the economic recovery in the EU after COVID, supported by EU subsidies. Green and social lending will create new funding opportunities and can always be funded by green, social and sustainable bonds. It is an inevitable topic for ESG risk and numerous regulatory requirements. RBI Group's investors are aware of climate change issues and are looking for sustainable, positive impact opportunities.
Sustainable finance was therefore vigorously developed in RBI Head Office in Vienna. Last year, a successful Green Day took place, hosting more than 100 participants from RBI Head Office and Austrian Raiffeisen Banks.
This was followed by dedicated sustainable finance workshops and trainings for relationship managers, risk managers and ESG (Environment Social Governance) Ambassadors in our network banks in Central and Eastern Europe. As a consequence, many Austrian and multinational corporate customers were offered sustainable financing solutions to reduce their carbon footprint.
One of the strategic goals of RBI's corporate board area is to focus on sustainable customers and businesses and to build on sustainability. To achieve this, a lot of joint activities and ambitious initiatives were launched in RBI Head Office together with the CEE network banks during 2020.
It is crucial to raise awareness and to collaborate efficiently on ESG related topics. Therefore, we have built the first-cross national sustainable finance expert team (Corporate ESG Ambassadors) across all our network banks. The major aim of this network is knowledge sharing to ensure the smooth international transfer of ESG topics, the promotion of ESG opportunities to our customers in the CEE region, and to help our customers generate opportunities from global ESG megatrends and challenges in order to tackle climate risk.
