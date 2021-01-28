Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Raiffeisen Bank International AG    RBI   AT0000606306

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG

(RBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sustainable Finance: What's going on in RBI's CEE network?

01/28/2021 | 05:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In light of the global climate challenge, it is crucial for banks to reduce the financing of carbon intensive sectors and help their customers become carbon neutral.

In European Union countries, we see remarkable interest in various sectors, e.g. real estate, manufacturing, renewables and automotive, to scale up investments dedicated to mitigate and adapt to climate change, driven by the European Green Deal and the mobilization of at least EUR 1 trillion for sustainable investments.

Green and sustainable investments will boost the economic recovery in the EU after COVID, supported by EU subsidies. Green and social lending will create new funding opportunities and can always be funded by green, social and sustainable bonds. It is an inevitable topic for ESG risk and numerous regulatory requirements. RBI Group's investors are aware of climate change issues and are looking for sustainable, positive impact opportunities.

Sustainable finance was therefore vigorously developed in RBI Head Office in Vienna. Last year, a successful Green Day took place, hosting more than 100 participants from RBI Head Office and Austrian Raiffeisen Banks.

This was followed by dedicated sustainable finance workshops and trainings for relationship managers, risk managers and ESG (Environment Social Governance) Ambassadors in our network banks in Central and Eastern Europe. As a consequence, many Austrian and multinational corporate customers were offered sustainable financing solutions to reduce their carbon footprint.

One of the strategic goals of RBI's corporate board area is to focus on sustainable customers and businesses and to build on sustainability. To achieve this, a lot of joint activities and ambitious initiatives were launched in RBI Head Office together with the CEE network banks during 2020.

It is crucial to raise awareness and to collaborate efficiently on ESG related topics. Therefore, we have built the first-cross national sustainable finance expert team (Corporate ESG Ambassadors) across all our network banks. The major aim of this network is knowledge sharing to ensure the smooth international transfer of ESG topics, the promotion of ESG opportunities to our customers in the CEE region, and to help our customers generate opportunities from global ESG megatrends and challenges in order to tackle climate risk.

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Bank International AG published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
05:08aSUSTAINABLE FINANCE : What's going on in RBI's CEE network?
PU
01/27PRESS RELEASE : Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM ANNOUNCES TENDER OF..
DJ
01/12VIRTUAL ACCOUNTS BECOME A REALITY : Central. Digital. Efficient.
PU
01/07RAIFFEISEN RESEARCH : Annual Outlook 2021
PU
01/05OTP BANK : Ukrainian hryvnia seen strengthening as portfolio investors return
RE
2020European Property Completes $282.5 Million Acquisition Of Office Space, Car P..
MT
2020VEON : Units in Ukraine, Kazakhstan Sign Loan Deals Totalling $170 Million
MT
2020RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Shareholders to Decide on 2019 Dividend in April
DJ
2020RBI : Dividend proposal for FY/2019 at the AGM 2021
PU
2020RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EBRD teams up with Raiffeisen to mobilise lendin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 115 M 6 183 M 6 183 M
Net income 2020 675 M 816 M 816 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,78x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 5 360 M 6 483 M 6 479 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 46 071
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
Raiffeisen Bank International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 19,88 €
Last Close Price 16,31 €
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Strobl Chief Executive Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gschwenter Chief Operating & Information Officer
Heinrich Schaller Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günther Reibersdorfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG-2.22%6 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.55%389 896
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%267 624
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.08%258 054
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%201 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%197 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ