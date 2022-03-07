Take Five: Navigating the Ukraine crisis

(Updates story first published on Friday, adding story link to
ECB theme and China's latest GDP forecasts to theme 5. No other
changes to text.)
The war in Ukraine, and its fallout, remains central for
markets.
How much more pain is about to hit Russia's economy? Can oil
rise even higher? U.S. inflation data is due on Thursday, the
same day the European Central Bank holds a crucial policy
meeting.
Here's your week ahead in markets from Kevin Buckland in
Tokyo, Ira Iosebashvili in New York, Tommy Wilkes, Julien
Ponthus and Dhara Ranasinghe in London.
1/ RUSSIAN PAIN
After a barrage of Western sanctions, Russia's economy will
see a sharp economic contraction and spiking inflation. Debt
default risks are on the rise.
Aside from the rouble, which has hit record lows, most
Russian markets have been shuttered since the West imposed
tougher sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign investors are scrambling to pull money out of Russia
-- if they can. They have found their assets frozen as the
sanctions, Russian-imposed restrictions and a lack of liquidity
make it impossible to exit.
It's also been tough to work out the full extent of the
damage. Asset managers will be hoping for more clarity on just
how little their Russian investments are worth, if anything.
Many will also be bracing for Western sanctions to go even
further and target Russia's energy industry. Expect more
jaw-dropping moves in the rouble and oil prices if they do.
2/ WHEN'S THE PEAK?
Expect data on Thursday to show U.S. inflation surged again
in February, confirming what we all know already: the Federal
Reserve will likely hike rates in March.
Economists forecast headline inflation at 7.8% year-on-year,
surpassing January's four-decade high 7.5% print.
War in Ukraine has tempered expectations for aggressive Fed
rate hikes but a stronger-than-expected inflation print might
rekindle chances of a more hawkish stance. That would hurt risk
assets, already rattled by Ukraine-linked uncertainty.
The Fed says it's focused on containing price pressures. Its
credibility could be at risk if inflation worsens, eroding
household spending power and distorting investment and spending
decisions. Friday's University of Michigan consumer sentiment
index could provide a sense of how consumers are
faring.
3/ ROCK, HARD PLACE, ECB
Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Central Bank's
March 10 meeting was expected to accelerate its exit from
ultra-easy policies. Inflation at a record high 5.8%, more than
double its 2% target, strengthens that case.
Here's the problem. The war, by sparking a fresh surge in
energy prices, is causing upward pressure on inflation. At the
same time it hurts consumption and economic growth.
ECB plans are in turmoil and big decisions on Thursday
appear unlikely. President Christine Lagarde may be pressed on
whether she expects a rate rise, having last month walked back
on a pledge not to lift rates this year.
That was before war broke out in Europe, leaving the ECB
between a rock and hard place.
4/ TRIPLE WHAMMY
The Russian invasion is a triple whammy for euro zone banks,
with no immediate fix on the horizon.
Western sanctions on Russia hit banks exposed to that
country's companies or hold assets there. It begs the question
of whether multinational groups such as Austria's Raiffeisen
or France's SocGen will divest, or be
stripped of their units in the country, and at what cost?
Second, ECB rate-hike expectations -- which banks were
benefiting from -- have been revised down sharply. Finally,
banking shares are cyclical stocks that investors tend to dump
first when the macroeconomic environment sours.
The sector has lost over a quarter of its market value in
about three weeks. Even if the coming week brings stability,
that is a bitter pill for investors who had bought into what was
the consensual buy trade entering 2022.
5/ IT'S THE ECONOMY, COMRADE
And in China, it's the National People's Congress that hogs
the headlines.
The annual session of China's rubber-stamp parliament runs
from Saturday for about a week, setting the main economic and
policy goals for the year. The key word is stability.
On Saturday, China said it would target slower economic
growth of around 5.5% this year.
Beijing is keen to put its slowing economy back on track
heading into an even more important event later this year -- the
twice-a-decade Party Congress at which President Xi Jinping is
almost certain to secure an unprecedented third term as leader.
That means stepped-up fiscal stimulus, increased tax cuts
and continued easy monetary policy, while any plans for painful
reforms - such as a long-awaited "prosperity tax" – put on the
back burner.
Don't expect any comment on Ukraine either: China has not
condemned Russia's attack and says Western sanctions on Russia
are unfair.
(Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Toby Chopra)