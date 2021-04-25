The Giesswein story: It all started with Grandma's knitted sweaters

When Walter Giesswein began delivering his wife Elisabeth's hand-knitted jumpers to customers by bicycle after World War II, he probably never dreamed that some 70 years later his grandson Markus would be at the helm of an innovative company with 150 employees whose shoes are made from the finest merino wool and shipped all over the world with the help of robots. Anja Knass from RBI Group Communiations met the friendly Tyrolean entrepreneur and spoke with him about investments in the location and his vision for a sustainable shoe industry.

In 2020, your company posted the largest turnover in its history. Would you have imagined that at the beginning of the Corona crisis? No! When the first lockdown began on 15 March 2020, we revised our sales targets for the financial year downwards. Dealers stopped or cancelled orders at that point and sales in our webshop suddenly plummeted by 20 per cent. At the same time, however, the installation of our AutoStore facility had already begun at that time, which for us represents the largest investment in our location here in Brixlegg in the last 20 years. But already in April the tide turned and orders via our webshop quadrupled. Without our AutoStore facility, we would never have been able to handle this boom. On the Monday after the 'Black Friday' weekend alone, we were able to ship 20,000 packages. On normal days, we send around 3,000 parcels.

Brothers Markus (left) and Johannes (right) Giesswein; photo credit: Giesswein

How do you explain this boom? We are lucky to combine two current megatrends in the fashion industry: the natural raw material wool and the comfortable sneakers. The latter are very much in demand in times of lockdowns and home offices, and that worldwide. Many customers like our approach of offering sustainable and innovative products and also showing courage with our colour palette. With the disappearance of bricks-and-mortar retailing, buying behaviour has shifted very strongly to the virtual world over the past year. We started building up our online expertise back in 2006 - at that time, Amazon had only just slipped into the profit zone and we were quite satisfied when we were able to generate 20 per cent of our turnover this way. For the past five years or so, we have intensified our online marketing activities and are seeking targeted support from international experts. In the meantime, our own web shop already accounts for 80 per cent of sales - and we deliver our products worldwide. Digitalization has given us other opportunities in sourcing and distribution. We can cooperate with other SMEs to buy raw materials or relatively easily work large markets like the US or the UK.

As mentioned at the beginning, you made a big investment in the site in 2020 and installed an AutoStore facility with 31 robots. How does this affect the workplaces? Positively, because the new facility allows for growth. In the past, our warehouse workers walked many kilometers a day with small steel trolleys in their hands to process the incoming orders. Now, the robots whiz through the hall and pick the goods, while the same employees can concentrate on other - technically higher-value - activities for which we train them internally. It is important for customers to have the products from the online shop delivered to their homes quickly and reliably, and here we can set a clear benchmark in the industry in the areas of delivery times and customer service. This creates trust in the brand, brings higher sales and creates new jobs.

© danielzangerl A robot at Giesswein's autostore facility A robot at Giesswein's autostore facility

Let's come back to the topic of sustainability. Is it even possible to produce fashionable shoes sustainably? Yes, but of course sustainability must also be profitable. For example, we live a 'zero waste' approach in the company, something my grandmother introduced back in 1972 when she sewed the first Hüttenschuh from the production leftovers of the woolen whale jackets that were so popular at the time. Currently, about 30 per cent waste is still produced when we cut our shoes, which we sort by colour and which is recycled by our yarn spinning mills. So, we actually earn money with our waste. The challenge is to ensure that this cycle is well organized. Another key question is where our raw materials come from. When choosing our merino wool, we make sure that suppliers adhere to high animal welfare standards. We only use wool that comes from mulesing-free husbandry and ideally has already grown a little softer naturally (editor's note: mulesing is a painful method of preventing fly maggot infestation in sheep. Since animal welfare is a key issue for Giesswein, the company uses a better alternative of merino wool that comes from Uruguay. There is no fly maggot infestation there, so the wool is, so to speak, inherently mulesing-free). But wool is not the only material that can be designed. We also make shoes from recycled plastic and are currently experimenting with vegan cactus leather. And here, too, digitalization helps us to get in touch with like-minded companies all over the world and enter collaborations.

© danielzangerl A pair of wool knit sneakers A pair of wool knit sneakers

Does it take courage to be innovative? This kind of sustainable innovation sets us apart from the crowd. Today, sneakers made of merino wool are our power product, but we learned at the latest from the 'folk costume crisis' at the end of the 1990s that nothing lasts forever, and diversification and ongoing innovations are very important. And courageous? When we launched our wool sneakers in 2016, most stationary retailers didn't want to include them in their assortment. The shoe trade didn't believe in it. But WE believed in our product and without further ado started to promote the sneakers via social media, to digitalize the distribution even more and to sell them ourselves. At the time, this was a fairly new approach, which in retrospect has led to groundbreaking success.