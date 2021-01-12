Virtual Accounts become a reality: Central. Digital. Efficient.

How exactly do Virtual Accounts make banking easier?

Following Virtual IBAN , we now offer companies further options for centralizing their cash management. Several virtual accounts can be linked to one physical bank account , simplifying liquidity management and structuring of payment transactions.

Brings even more order to your business life: Virtual Account Management

Our state‐of‐the‐art internet application VAM@Web provides access to comprehensive Virtual Account related information such as account balance and payment transactions on both the physical bank account as well as your Virtual Accounts. As an additional service, interest calculations for Virtual Accounts are available on the platform enabling you to pass on credit or debit interest to Virtual Accounts.

Account statements for the physical bank account as well as account information for Virtual Accounts are provided electronically via our standard channels.

The self‐service functionality helps you activate, administrate and deactivate Virtual Accounts.

What's the difference between Virtual IBAN and Virtual Accounts?

While Virtual IBANs help automate a company's receivables management, Virtual Accounts support both payments and receipts.