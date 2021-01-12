Virtual Accounts become a reality: Central. Digital. Efficient.

Brings even more order to your business life: Virtual Account Management
Following Virtual IBAN, we now offer companies further options for centralizing their cash management. Several virtual accounts can be linked to one physical bank account, simplifying liquidity management and structuring of payment transactions.
How exactly do Virtual Accounts make banking easier?
You attribute one or more Virtual Accounts to your divisions or branches. The design of Virtual Account hierarchies reflects your individual business needs.
Virtual Accounts can be used for ALL payment transactions.
Payments AND collections to or from Virtual Accounts are immediately booked on your company's linked physical bank account (there are no bookings on Virtual Accounts).
Payment transactions contain the IBANs of Virtual Accounts and are consequently clearly allocated to the respective Virtual Account.
Cash is automatically centralized in one single bank account, while single transactions are displayed on each individual Virtual Account.
Our state‐of‐the‐art internet application VAM@Web provides access to comprehensive Virtual Account related information such as account balance and payment transactions on both the physical bank account as well as your Virtual Accounts. As an additional service, interest calculations for Virtual Accounts are available on the platform enabling you to pass on credit or debit interest to Virtual Accounts.
Account statements for the physical bank account as well as account information for Virtual Accounts are provided electronically via our standard channels.
The self‐service functionality helps you activate, administrate and deactivate Virtual Accounts.
What's the difference between Virtual IBAN and Virtual Accounts?
While Virtual IBANs help automate a company's receivables management, Virtual Accounts support both payments and receipts.