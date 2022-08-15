Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Quarterly Financial Report 30.06.2022

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Rs. Group Company As at 30.Jun.2022 31.Mar.2022 30.Jun.2022 31.Mar.2022 ASSETS (Un Audited) (Un Audited) (Un Audited) (Un Audited) Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 643,121,656 640,171,784 536,682,158 532,164,644 Intangible Assets 6,069,895 1,846,790 4,315,444 - Investments in Subsidiaries - - 85,140,226 85,140,226 Right of Use Assets 11,786,851 11,800,487 - - 660,978,402 653,819,061 626,137,828 617,304,869 Current Assets Inventories 226,080,287 241,510,062 125,152,374 146,444,948 Trade and other Receivables 653,350,923 523,893,837 443,340,043 493,562,842 Held to Maturity Financial Assets 524,915,620 514,634,975 524,915,620 514,634,975 Cash and Cash Equivalents 189,370,128 234,703,180 156,216,442 102,720,228 1,593,716,958 1,514,742,054 1,249,624,479 1,257,362,993 Total Assets 2,254,695,360 2,168,561,116 1,875,762,307 1,874,667,863 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Stated Capital 604,414,640 604,414,640 604,414,640 604,414,640 Revaluation Reserve 124,319,084 124,319,084 98,607,739 98,607,739 Retained Earnings 997,203,635 919,557,994 787,001,454 724,636,295 1,725,937,359 1,648,291,718 1,490,023,833 1,427,658,674 Non-Current Liabilities Defined Benefit Obligation 27,231,471 27,658,093 25,222,103 25,222,103 Deferred Tax Liability 31,276,406 32,491,855 23,590,437 24,805,886 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 13,937,995 14,910,396 2,448,684 3,421,084 72,445,872 75,060,344 51,261,224 53,449,074 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 352,409,717 393,140,325 225,455,005 339,257,275 Income Tax Payable 11,870,923 21,856,919 19,163,156 12,241,302 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 1,686,794 2,213,194 1,325,572 1,851,972 Bank Overdraft 90,344,696 27,998,615 88,533,517 40,209,566 456,312,130 445,209,053 334,477,250 393,560,115 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,254,695,360 2,168,561,116 1,875,762,307 1,874,667,863 6.12 5.84 5.28 5.06 Net Assets per Share

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

N Jayasuriya - Director Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

G V P G Amarasinghe - Director K R Theadore - Director

August 15, 2022

Colombo