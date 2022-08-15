Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Quarterly Financial Report 30.06.2022
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Rs.
Group
Company
As at
30.Jun.2022
31.Mar.2022
30.Jun.2022
31.Mar.2022
ASSETS
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
643,121,656
640,171,784
536,682,158
532,164,644
Intangible Assets
6,069,895
1,846,790
4,315,444
-
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
85,140,226
85,140,226
Right of Use Assets
11,786,851
11,800,487
-
-
660,978,402
653,819,061
626,137,828
617,304,869
Current Assets
Inventories
226,080,287
241,510,062
125,152,374
146,444,948
Trade and other Receivables
653,350,923
523,893,837
443,340,043
493,562,842
Held to Maturity Financial Assets
524,915,620
514,634,975
524,915,620
514,634,975
Cash and Cash Equivalents
189,370,128
234,703,180
156,216,442
102,720,228
1,593,716,958
1,514,742,054
1,249,624,479
1,257,362,993
Total Assets
2,254,695,360
2,168,561,116
1,875,762,307
1,874,667,863
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated Capital
604,414,640
604,414,640
604,414,640
604,414,640
Revaluation Reserve
124,319,084
124,319,084
98,607,739
98,607,739
Retained Earnings
997,203,635
919,557,994
787,001,454
724,636,295
1,725,937,359
1,648,291,718
1,490,023,833
1,427,658,674
Non-Current Liabilities
Defined Benefit Obligation
27,231,471
27,658,093
25,222,103
25,222,103
Deferred Tax Liability
31,276,406
32,491,855
23,590,437
24,805,886
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
13,937,995
14,910,396
2,448,684
3,421,084
72,445,872
75,060,344
51,261,224
53,449,074
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
352,409,717
393,140,325
225,455,005
339,257,275
Income Tax Payable
11,870,923
21,856,919
19,163,156
12,241,302
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
1,686,794
2,213,194
1,325,572
1,851,972
Bank Overdraft
90,344,696
27,998,615
88,533,517
40,209,566
456,312,130
445,209,053
334,477,250
393,560,115
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,254,695,360
2,168,561,116
1,875,762,307
1,874,667,863
6.12
5.84
5.28
5.06
Net Assets per Share
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.
N Jayasuriya - Director Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
G V P G Amarasinghe - Director
K R Theadore - Director
August 15, 2022
Colombo
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies
INCOME STATEMENT
Group
Company
Rs.
Quarter ended 30th June
Quarter ended 30th June
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
Revenue
363,583,893
273,609,936
319,951,255
257,334,309
Cost of Sales
(227,369,150)
(144,340,703)
(205,718,871)
(160,355,211)
Gross Profit
136,214,743
129,269,232
114,232,384
96,979,099
Other Income
-
-
-
Administrative Expenses
(22,209,921)
(21,072,122)
(18,265,990)
(15,877,025)
Selling and Distribution Costs
(24,791,081)
(24,170,380)
(24,503,528)
(21,668,781)
Results From Operating Activities
89,213,741
84,026,730
71,462,866
59,433,293
Finance Cost
(120,844)
(365,120)
(119,044)
(20,854)
Finance Income
5,681,122
4,112,385
5,083,191
4,063,514
Net Finance (Cost) / Income
5,560,278
3,747,265
4,964,147
4,042,660
Profit Before Tax
94,774,019
87,773,995
76,427,013
63,475,953
Income Tax Expense
(17,364,315)
(16,043,130)
(14,061,854)
(11,669,482)
Profit for the Period
77,409,704
71,730,865
62,365,159
51,806,470
Earnings Per Share
- Basic Earnings Per Share
0.27
0.25
0.22
0.18
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies
STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
Rs.
Quarter ended 30th June
Quarter ended 30th June
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
Profit for the Period
77,409,704
71,730,865
62,365,159
51,806,470
Actuarial (Loss)/Gain on post Retirement Benefit Liability
-
-
-
-
Revaluation Gain
-
-
-
-
Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
77,409,704
71,730,865
62,365,159
51,806,470
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Group
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.
Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)
604,414,640
124,319,086
699,983,644
1,428,717,370
Profit for the Period
-
-
247,795,082
247,795,082
Final Dividend for 2020/2021
-
-
(28,220,732)
(28,220,732)
Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Un Audited)
604,414,640
124,319,086
919,557,994
1,648,291,720
Profit for the Period
-
-
77,409,704
77,409,704
Balance as at 30 June 2022 (Un Audited)
604,414,640
124,319,086
996,967,698
1,725,701,424
Company
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.
Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)
604,414,640
98,607,739
580,402,051
1,283,424,430
Profit for the Period
-
-
172,454,976
172,454,976
Final Dividend for 2020/2021
-
-
(28,220,732)
(28,220,732)
Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Un Audited)
604,414,640
98,607,739
724,636,295
1,427,658,674
Profit for the Period
-
-
62,365,159
62,365,159
Balance as at 30 June 2022 (Un Audited)
604,414,640
98,607,739
787,001,454
1,490,023,833
