    RWSL.N0000   LK0363N00008

RAIGAM WAYAMBA SALTERNS PLC

(RWSL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
5.300 LKR   -3.64%
08/15RAIGAM WAYAMBA SALTERNS : Quarterly Financial Report 30.06.2022
PU
05/31Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Quarterly Financial Report 30.06.2022

08/15/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Rs.

Group

Company

As at

30.Jun.2022

31.Mar.2022

30.Jun.2022

31.Mar.2022

ASSETS

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

643,121,656

640,171,784

536,682,158

532,164,644

Intangible Assets

6,069,895

1,846,790

4,315,444

-

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

85,140,226

85,140,226

Right of Use Assets

11,786,851

11,800,487

-

-

660,978,402

653,819,061

626,137,828

617,304,869

Current Assets

Inventories

226,080,287

241,510,062

125,152,374

146,444,948

Trade and other Receivables

653,350,923

523,893,837

443,340,043

493,562,842

Held to Maturity Financial Assets

524,915,620

514,634,975

524,915,620

514,634,975

Cash and Cash Equivalents

189,370,128

234,703,180

156,216,442

102,720,228

1,593,716,958

1,514,742,054

1,249,624,479

1,257,362,993

Total Assets

2,254,695,360

2,168,561,116

1,875,762,307

1,874,667,863

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated Capital

604,414,640

604,414,640

604,414,640

604,414,640

Revaluation Reserve

124,319,084

124,319,084

98,607,739

98,607,739

Retained Earnings

997,203,635

919,557,994

787,001,454

724,636,295

1,725,937,359

1,648,291,718

1,490,023,833

1,427,658,674

Non-Current Liabilities

Defined Benefit Obligation

27,231,471

27,658,093

25,222,103

25,222,103

Deferred Tax Liability

31,276,406

32,491,855

23,590,437

24,805,886

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

13,937,995

14,910,396

2,448,684

3,421,084

72,445,872

75,060,344

51,261,224

53,449,074

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

352,409,717

393,140,325

225,455,005

339,257,275

Income Tax Payable

11,870,923

21,856,919

19,163,156

12,241,302

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

1,686,794

2,213,194

1,325,572

1,851,972

Bank Overdraft

90,344,696

27,998,615

88,533,517

40,209,566

456,312,130

445,209,053

334,477,250

393,560,115

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,254,695,360

2,168,561,116

1,875,762,307

1,874,667,863

6.12

5.84

5.28

5.06

Net Assets per Share

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

N Jayasuriya - Director Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

G V P G Amarasinghe - Director

K R Theadore - Director

August 15, 2022

Colombo

-02-

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies

INCOME STATEMENT

Group

Company

Rs.

Quarter ended 30th June

Quarter ended 30th June

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

Revenue

363,583,893

273,609,936

319,951,255

257,334,309

Cost of Sales

(227,369,150)

(144,340,703)

(205,718,871)

(160,355,211)

Gross Profit

136,214,743

129,269,232

114,232,384

96,979,099

Other Income

-

-

-

Administrative Expenses

(22,209,921)

(21,072,122)

(18,265,990)

(15,877,025)

Selling and Distribution Costs

(24,791,081)

(24,170,380)

(24,503,528)

(21,668,781)

Results From Operating Activities

89,213,741

84,026,730

71,462,866

59,433,293

Finance Cost

(120,844)

(365,120)

(119,044)

(20,854)

Finance Income

5,681,122

4,112,385

5,083,191

4,063,514

Net Finance (Cost) / Income

5,560,278

3,747,265

4,964,147

4,042,660

Profit Before Tax

94,774,019

87,773,995

76,427,013

63,475,953

Income Tax Expense

(17,364,315)

(16,043,130)

(14,061,854)

(11,669,482)

Profit for the Period

77,409,704

71,730,865

62,365,159

51,806,470

Earnings Per Share

- Basic Earnings Per Share

0.27

0.25

0.22

0.18

-03-

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

Rs.

Quarter ended 30th June

Quarter ended 30th June

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

Profit for the Period

77,409,704

71,730,865

62,365,159

51,806,470

Actuarial (Loss)/Gain on post Retirement Benefit Liability

-

-

-

-

Revaluation Gain

-

-

-

-

Income Tax on Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

77,409,704

71,730,865

62,365,159

51,806,470

-04-

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Companies

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Group

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.

Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)

604,414,640

124,319,086

699,983,644

1,428,717,370

Profit for the Period

-

-

247,795,082

247,795,082

Final Dividend for 2020/2021

-

-

(28,220,732)

(28,220,732)

Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Un Audited)

604,414,640

124,319,086

919,557,994

1,648,291,720

Profit for the Period

-

-

77,409,704

77,409,704

Balance as at 30 June 2022 (Un Audited)

604,414,640

124,319,086

996,967,698

1,725,701,424

Company

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.

Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)

604,414,640

98,607,739

580,402,051

1,283,424,430

Profit for the Period

-

-

172,454,976

172,454,976

Final Dividend for 2020/2021

-

-

(28,220,732)

(28,220,732)

Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Un Audited)

604,414,640

98,607,739

724,636,295

1,427,658,674

Profit for the Period

-

-

62,365,159

62,365,159

Balance as at 30 June 2022 (Un Audited)

604,414,640

98,607,739

787,001,454

1,490,023,833

-05-

