    RWSL.N0000   LK0363N00008

RAIGAM WAYAMBA SALTERNS PLC

(RWSL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
5.400 LKR    0.00%
Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Quarterly Financial Report 30.09.2022
PU
09/29Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC Approves First and Final Dividend
CI
08/31Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Annual Financial Report 2021/22
PU
Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Quarterly Financial Report 30.09.2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Rs.

Group

Company

As at

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

ASSETS

(Un Audited)

(Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Audited)

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

631,575,544

637,841,227

522,150,466

529,487,582

Intangible Assets

4,542,572

5,059,215

4,542,572

3,212,425

Right of Use Assets

16,947,417

17,293,300

5,557,185

5,875,795

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

85,140,226

85,140,226

653,065,534

660,193,742

617,390,449

623,716,028

Current Assets

Inventories

468,643,333

241,849,349

149,784,065

135,308,434

Trade and other Receivables

562,327,227

432,434,686

825,038,225

471,906,231

Held to Maturity Financial Assets

574,915,620

514,634,975

574,915,620

514,634,975

Cash and Cash Equivalents

113,012,512

108,378,280

53,283,989

52,065,016

1,718,898,691

1,297,297,290

1,603,021,899

1,173,914,656

Total Assets

2,371,964,225

1,957,491,032

2,220,412,348

1,797,630,684

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated Capital

604,414,640

604,414,640

604,414,640

604,414,640

Revaluation Reserve

124,319,085

124,319,086

98,607,740

98,607,740

Retained Earnings

1,055,320,716

890,581,758

851,631,373

727,295,097

1,784,054,441

1,619,315,484

1,554,653,753

1,430,317,477

Non-Current Liabilities

Defined Benefit Obligation

24,755,573

23,848,374

21,446,648

20,835,336

Deferred Tax Liability

32,141,602

32,080,418

24,823,403

24,823,403

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

12,965,255

13,616,827

1,524,644

2,127,516

69,862,429

69,545,619

47,794,695

47,786,255

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

479,409,770

230,317,547

582,128,544

288,340,621

Income Tax Payable

37,072,276

26,758,820

34,270,048

22,788,853

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

1,565,309

2,249,470

1,565,309

1,888,248

Bank Overdraft

-

9,304,092

-

6,509,230

518,047,355

268,629,929

617,963,901

319,526,952

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,371,964,225

1,957,491,032

2,220,412,348

1,797,630,684

Net Assets per Share

6.32

5.74

5.51

5.07

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

N Jayasuriya - Director Finance

The Board of Directors is resposible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

G V P G Amarasinghe - Director

K R Theadore - Director

14-Nov-22 Colombo

-2-

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company

INCOME STATEMENT

Rs.000

Group

Company

September

September

Quarter ended 30th September

September

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

Revenue

528,546,567

227,150,923

892,130,460

500,760,858

480,388,589

216,479,822

800,339,844

473,814,131

Cost of Sales

(321,328,510)

(117,246,262)

(548,697,660)

(261,586,965)

(313,426,350)

(144,497,419)

(519,145,221)

(304,852,630)

Gross Profit

207,218,056

109,904,661

343,432,799

239,173,893

166,962,240

71,982,403

281,194,624

168,961,501

Administrative Expenses

(31,564,513)

(22,247,787)

(53,774,434)

(43,319,909)

(22,434,816)

(16,819,853)

(40,700,806)

(32,696,878)

Selling and Distribution Costs

(48,038,870)

(22,769,929)

(72,829,951)

(46,940,309)

(43,431,788)

(20,295,898)

(67,935,316)

(41,964,679)

Results From Operating

127,614,673

64,886,945

216,828,414

148,913,675

101,095,635

34,866,652

172,558,501

94,299,944

Activities

Finance Cost

(913,959)

(342,615)

(1,034,803)

(707,735)

(230,963)

-

(350,007)

(20,854)

Finance Income

33,082,076

5,215,636

38,763,198

9,328,021

28,412,084

4,533,067

33,495,275

8,596,581

Net Finance (Cost) / Income

32,168,117

4,873,021

37,728,395

8,620,286

28,181,120

4,533,067

33,145,267

8,575,727

Profit Before Tax

159,782,790

69,759,966

254,556,809

157,533,961

129,276,756

39,399,719

205,703,769

102,875,671

Income Tax Expense

(30,122,438)

(12,828,778)

(47,486,753)

(28,871,908)

(24,974,541)

(7,363,933)

(39,036,395)

(19,033,416)

Profit for the Period

129,660,352

56,931,188

207,070,056

128,662,053

104,302,215

32,035,786

166,667,374

83,842,255

Earnings Per Share

- Basic Earnings Per Share

0.46

0.20

0.73

0.46

0.37

0.11

0.59

0.30

-3-

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Group

Company

Quarter ended 30th September

Six months ended 30th

Quarter ended 30th September

Six months ended 30th

September

September

Rs.

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

(Un Audited)

Profit for the Period

129,660,352

56,931,188

207,070,056

128,662,053

104,302,215

32,035,786

166,667,374

83,842,255

Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

129,660,352

56,931,188

207,070,056

128,662,053

104,302,215

32,035,786

166,667,374

83,842,255

-4-

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Group

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Rs.

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)

604,414,640

124,319,086

699,983,644

1,428,717,370

Profit for the Period

-

-

215,590,447

215,590,447

Final Dividend for 2020/2021

(28,220,732)

(28,220,732)

Other Comprehensive Income

3,228,399

3,228,399

Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Audited)

604,414,640

124,319,086

890,581,758

1,619,315,484

Final Dividend for 2021/2022

(42,331,098)

(42,331,098)

Profit for the Period

-

-

207,070,056

207,070,056

Balance as at 30th September 2022 (Un Audited)

604,414,640

124,319,086

1,055,320,716

1,784,054,442

Company

Stated Capital

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Rs.

Reserve

Earnings

Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)

604,414,640

98,607,740

580,402,051

1,283,424,431

Profit for the Period

-

-

171,557,412

171,557,412

Final Dividend for 2020/2021

-

-

(28,220,732)

(28,220,732)

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

3,556,366

3,556,366

Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Audited)

604,414,640

98,607,740

727,295,097

1,430,317,477

Final Dividend for 2021/2022

(42,331,098)

(42,331,098)

Profit for the Period

-

-

166,667,374

166,667,374

Balance as at 30th September 2022 (Un Audited)

604,414,640

98,607,740

851,631,373

1,554,653,753

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raigam Wayamba Salterns plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
