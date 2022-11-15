Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Quarterly Financial Report 30.09.2022
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Rs.
Group
Company
As at
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
ASSETS
(Un Audited)
(Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Audited)
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
631,575,544
637,841,227
522,150,466
529,487,582
Intangible Assets
4,542,572
5,059,215
4,542,572
3,212,425
Right of Use Assets
16,947,417
17,293,300
5,557,185
5,875,795
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
85,140,226
85,140,226
653,065,534
660,193,742
617,390,449
623,716,028
Current Assets
Inventories
468,643,333
241,849,349
149,784,065
135,308,434
Trade and other Receivables
562,327,227
432,434,686
825,038,225
471,906,231
Held to Maturity Financial Assets
574,915,620
514,634,975
574,915,620
514,634,975
Cash and Cash Equivalents
113,012,512
108,378,280
53,283,989
52,065,016
1,718,898,691
1,297,297,290
1,603,021,899
1,173,914,656
Total Assets
2,371,964,225
1,957,491,032
2,220,412,348
1,797,630,684
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated Capital
604,414,640
604,414,640
604,414,640
604,414,640
Revaluation Reserve
124,319,085
124,319,086
98,607,740
98,607,740
Retained Earnings
1,055,320,716
890,581,758
851,631,373
727,295,097
1,784,054,441
1,619,315,484
1,554,653,753
1,430,317,477
Non-Current Liabilities
Defined Benefit Obligation
24,755,573
23,848,374
21,446,648
20,835,336
Deferred Tax Liability
32,141,602
32,080,418
24,823,403
24,823,403
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
12,965,255
13,616,827
1,524,644
2,127,516
69,862,429
69,545,619
47,794,695
47,786,255
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
479,409,770
230,317,547
582,128,544
288,340,621
Income Tax Payable
37,072,276
26,758,820
34,270,048
22,788,853
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
1,565,309
2,249,470
1,565,309
1,888,248
Bank Overdraft
-
9,304,092
-
6,509,230
518,047,355
268,629,929
617,963,901
319,526,952
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,371,964,225
1,957,491,032
2,220,412,348
1,797,630,684
Net Assets per Share
6.32
5.74
5.51
5.07
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.
N Jayasuriya - Director Finance
The Board of Directors is resposible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
G V P G Amarasinghe - Director
K R Theadore - Director
14-Nov-22 Colombo
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company
INCOME STATEMENT
Rs.000
Group
Company
September
September
Quarter ended 30th September
September
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
Revenue
528,546,567
227,150,923
892,130,460
500,760,858
480,388,589
216,479,822
800,339,844
473,814,131
Cost of Sales
(321,328,510)
(117,246,262)
(548,697,660)
(261,586,965)
(313,426,350)
(144,497,419)
(519,145,221)
(304,852,630)
Gross Profit
207,218,056
109,904,661
343,432,799
239,173,893
166,962,240
71,982,403
281,194,624
168,961,501
Administrative Expenses
(31,564,513)
(22,247,787)
(53,774,434)
(43,319,909)
(22,434,816)
(16,819,853)
(40,700,806)
(32,696,878)
Selling and Distribution Costs
(48,038,870)
(22,769,929)
(72,829,951)
(46,940,309)
(43,431,788)
(20,295,898)
(67,935,316)
(41,964,679)
Results From Operating
127,614,673
64,886,945
216,828,414
148,913,675
101,095,635
34,866,652
172,558,501
94,299,944
Activities
Finance Cost
(913,959)
(342,615)
(1,034,803)
(707,735)
(230,963)
-
(350,007)
(20,854)
Finance Income
33,082,076
5,215,636
38,763,198
9,328,021
28,412,084
4,533,067
33,495,275
8,596,581
Net Finance (Cost) / Income
32,168,117
4,873,021
37,728,395
8,620,286
28,181,120
4,533,067
33,145,267
8,575,727
Profit Before Tax
159,782,790
69,759,966
254,556,809
157,533,961
129,276,756
39,399,719
205,703,769
102,875,671
Income Tax Expense
(30,122,438)
(12,828,778)
(47,486,753)
(28,871,908)
(24,974,541)
(7,363,933)
(39,036,395)
(19,033,416)
Profit for the Period
129,660,352
56,931,188
207,070,056
128,662,053
104,302,215
32,035,786
166,667,374
83,842,255
Earnings Per Share
- Basic Earnings Per Share
0.46
0.20
0.73
0.46
0.37
0.11
0.59
0.30
-3-
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company
STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Group
Company
Quarter ended 30th September
Six months ended 30th
Quarter ended 30th September
Six months ended 30th
September
September
Rs.
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
(Un Audited)
Profit for the Period
129,660,352
56,931,188
207,070,056
128,662,053
104,302,215
32,035,786
166,667,374
83,842,255
Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
129,660,352
56,931,188
207,070,056
128,662,053
104,302,215
32,035,786
166,667,374
83,842,255
Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Group
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Rs.
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)
604,414,640
124,319,086
699,983,644
1,428,717,370
Profit for the Period
-
-
215,590,447
215,590,447
Final Dividend for 2020/2021
(28,220,732)
(28,220,732)
Other Comprehensive Income
3,228,399
3,228,399
Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Audited)
604,414,640
124,319,086
890,581,758
1,619,315,484
Final Dividend for 2021/2022
(42,331,098)
(42,331,098)
Profit for the Period
-
-
207,070,056
207,070,056
Balance as at 30th September 2022 (Un Audited)
604,414,640
124,319,086
1,055,320,716
1,784,054,442
Company
Stated Capital
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Rs.
Reserve
Earnings
Balance as at 31st March 2021 (Audited)
604,414,640
98,607,740
580,402,051
1,283,424,431
Profit for the Period
-
-
171,557,412
171,557,412
Final Dividend for 2020/2021
-
-
(28,220,732)
(28,220,732)
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
3,556,366
3,556,366
Balance as at 31st March 2022 (Audited)
604,414,640
98,607,740
727,295,097
1,430,317,477
Final Dividend for 2021/2022
(42,331,098)
(42,331,098)
Profit for the Period
-
-
166,667,374
166,667,374
Balance as at 30th September 2022 (Un Audited)
604,414,640
98,607,740
851,631,373
1,554,653,753
