Raigam Wayamba Salterns : Quarterly Financial Report 30.09.2022

Raigam Wayamba Salterns PLC & Subsidiary Company

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Rs. Group Company As at 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 ASSETS (Un Audited) (Audited) (Un Audited) (Audited) Non-Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 631,575,544 637,841,227 522,150,466 529,487,582 Intangible Assets 4,542,572 5,059,215 4,542,572 3,212,425 Right of Use Assets 16,947,417 17,293,300 5,557,185 5,875,795 Investments in Subsidiaries - - 85,140,226 85,140,226 653,065,534 660,193,742 617,390,449 623,716,028 Current Assets Inventories 468,643,333 241,849,349 149,784,065 135,308,434 Trade and other Receivables 562,327,227 432,434,686 825,038,225 471,906,231 Held to Maturity Financial Assets 574,915,620 514,634,975 574,915,620 514,634,975 Cash and Cash Equivalents 113,012,512 108,378,280 53,283,989 52,065,016 1,718,898,691 1,297,297,290 1,603,021,899 1,173,914,656 Total Assets 2,371,964,225 1,957,491,032 2,220,412,348 1,797,630,684 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Stated Capital 604,414,640 604,414,640 604,414,640 604,414,640 Revaluation Reserve 124,319,085 124,319,086 98,607,740 98,607,740 Retained Earnings 1,055,320,716 890,581,758 851,631,373 727,295,097 1,784,054,441 1,619,315,484 1,554,653,753 1,430,317,477 Non-Current Liabilities Defined Benefit Obligation 24,755,573 23,848,374 21,446,648 20,835,336 Deferred Tax Liability 32,141,602 32,080,418 24,823,403 24,823,403 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 12,965,255 13,616,827 1,524,644 2,127,516 69,862,429 69,545,619 47,794,695 47,786,255 Current Liabilities Trade and Other Payables 479,409,770 230,317,547 582,128,544 288,340,621 Income Tax Payable 37,072,276 26,758,820 34,270,048 22,788,853 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 1,565,309 2,249,470 1,565,309 1,888,248 Bank Overdraft - 9,304,092 - 6,509,230 518,047,355 268,629,929 617,963,901 319,526,952 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,371,964,225 1,957,491,032 2,220,412,348 1,797,630,684 Net Assets per Share 6.32 5.74 5.51 5.07

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No :07 of 2007.

N Jayasuriya - Director Finance

The Board of Directors is resposible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

G V P G Amarasinghe - Director K R Theadore - Director

14-Nov-22 Colombo