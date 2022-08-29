Rail Vikas Nigam : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022 27th August, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 1st Floor, New Trade Wing, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Bandra Kurla Complex, Towers, Dalal Street Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 542649 Scrip Code: RVNL Sub: Signing of MoU with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms of Regulation 30 read with part B of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, RVNL has signed an MoU with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to jointly work in the field of infrastructure and project execution, in India and abroad, through synergy of their respective capabilities. Indigenizing imported components/equipment in line with 'Make in India' programme and give a boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Policies' of Government of India.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

(Kalpana Dubey)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Safe Harbour: Statement (s) in this release are forward looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these as circumstances change.