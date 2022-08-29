Log in
    RVNL   INE415G01027

RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED

(RVNL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
32.85 INR   +1.70%
08/28Rail Vikas Nigam Signs Collaboration MoU with Bharat Heavy Electricals
MT
08/27Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Signs an MoU with M/S Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
CI
08/11RAIL VIKAS NIGAM : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Rail Vikas Nigam : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022

27th August, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, New Trade Wing,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Towers, Dalal Street Fort,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 542649

Scrip Code: RVNL

Sub:

Signing of MoU with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Dear Sir/Madam,

In terms of Regulation 30 read with part B of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, RVNL has signed an MoU with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to jointly work in the field of infrastructure and project execution, in India and abroad, through synergy of their respective capabilities. Indigenizing imported components/equipment in line with 'Make in India' programme and give a boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Policies' of Government of India.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

(Kalpana Dubey)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Safe Harbour: Statement (s) in this release are forward looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these as circumstances change.

Disclaimer

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
