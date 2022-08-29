Rail Vikas Nigam : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA B

|
|
RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022
|
27th August, 2022
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
1st Floor, New Trade Wing,
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
|
Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy
|
Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Towers, Dalal Street Fort,
|
Bandra (E),
|
Mumbai-400001
|
Mumbai - 400051
|
Scrip Code: 542649
|
Scrip Code: RVNL
|
Sub:
|
Signing of MoU with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
Dear Sir/Madam,
In terms of Regulation 30 read with part B of schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, RVNL has signed an MoU with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to jointly work in the field of infrastructure and project execution, in India and abroad, through synergy of their respective capabilities. Indigenizing imported components/equipment in line with 'Make in India' programme and give a boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Policies' of Government of India.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
(Kalpana Dubey)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Safe Harbour: Statement (s) in this release are forward looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these as circumstances change.
Disclaimer
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:30 UTC.