Rail Vikas Nigam : General updates

Sub: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company withKyrgyzindustry- OJSC
In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC.
Declaration as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed as
Annexure- A
For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
KALPAN A DUBEY
Digitally signed by
KALPANA DUBEY Date: 2022.12.10 22:01:31 +05'30'
(Kalpana Dubey) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Annexure- A
Declaration as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are as under:
S.
Particulars
Details of Joint Venture
No.
Agreement (s)
a.
Name(s) of parties with whom the agreement is entered ;
Kyrgyzindustry
-
Open
Joint
Stock
Company
b.
Purpose of entering into the agreement;
Construction of Rail road
and
other infrastructure
projects
in
Kyrgyz
Republic
c.
Shareholding, if any, in the entity with whom the agreement is
50%
executed;
d.
Significant terms of the agreement (in brief) special rights like
The Joint Venture namely
right to appoint directors, first right to share subscription in case
"Kyrgyzindustry-RVNL"
of issuance of shares, right to restrict any change in capital
is a Closed Joint Stock
structure etc.;
Company (CJSC)
e.
Whether, the said parties are related to promoter/promoter
NA
group/ group companies in any manner. If yes, nature of
relationship;
f.
Whether the transaction would fall within related party
NA
transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length";
g.
In case of issuance of shares to the parties, details of issue price,
The Nominal value of one
class of shares issued;
Share
is
1,00,000 (one
hundred thousand) soms.
Class of Shares: Ordinary
Shares
h.
Any other disclosures related to such agreements, viz., details
NA
of nominee on the board of directors of the listed entity,
potential conflict of interest arising out of such agreements, etc;
