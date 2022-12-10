Rail Vikas Nigam : General updates

RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022 10.12.2022 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Department of Corporate Service, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai- 400 001. Scrip: RVNL Scrip: 542649

Sub: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company withKyrgyzindustry- OJSC

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC.

