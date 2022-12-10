Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVNL   INE415G01027

RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED

(RVNL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
67.35 INR   -4.67%
12/10Rail Vikas Nigam : General updates
PU
11/21CARE Assigns AAA Rating on Rail Vikas Nigam; Outlook Stable
MT
11/11Rail Vikas Nigam to Develop Harbor in Maldives Worth $191 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rail Vikas Nigam : General updates

12/10/2022 | 09:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022

10.12.2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Plaza,

Department of Corporate Service,

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai- 400 001.

Scrip: RVNL

Scrip: 542649

Sub: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company withKyrgyzindustry- OJSC

Dear Sir,

In terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has formed a Joint Venture Company with Kyrgyzindustry- OJSC.

Declaration as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed as

Annexure- A

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

KALPAN A DUBEY

Digitally signed by

KALPANA DUBEY Date: 2022.12.10 22:01:31 +05'30'

(Kalpana Dubey) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Annexure- A

Declaration as per SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are as under:

S.

Particulars

Details of Joint Venture

No.

Agreement (s)

a.

Name(s) of parties with whom the agreement is entered ;

Kyrgyzindustry

-

Open

Joint

Stock

Company

b.

Purpose of entering into the agreement;

Construction of Rail road

and

other infrastructure

projects

in

Kyrgyz

Republic

c.

Shareholding, if any, in the entity with whom the agreement is

50%

executed;

d.

Significant terms of the agreement (in brief) special rights like

The Joint Venture namely

right to appoint directors, first right to share subscription in case

"Kyrgyzindustry-RVNL"

of issuance of shares, right to restrict any change in capital

is a Closed Joint Stock

structure etc.;

Company (CJSC)

e.

Whether, the said parties are related to promoter/promoter

NA

group/ group companies in any manner. If yes, nature of

relationship;

f.

Whether the transaction would fall within related party

NA

transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms length";

g.

In case of issuance of shares to the parties, details of issue price,

The Nominal value of one

class of shares issued;

Share

is

1,00,000 (one

hundred thousand) soms.

Class of Shares: Ordinary

Shares

h.

Any other disclosures related to such agreements, viz., details

NA

of nominee on the board of directors of the listed entity,

potential conflict of interest arising out of such agreements, etc;

KALPAN A DUBEY

Digitally signed by

KALPANA DUBEY Date: 2022.12.10 22:01:51 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2022 02:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED
12/10Rail Vikas Nigam : General updates
PU
11/21CARE Assigns AAA Rating on Rail Vikas Nigam; Outlook Stable
MT
11/11Rail Vikas Nigam to Develop Harbor in Maldives Worth $191 Million
MT
11/11Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Announces Receipt of Order
CI
11/10Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
11/04Rail Vikas Nigam Bags Deal to Increase Speed Potential at East Central Railway Division
MT
11/04Rail Vikas Nigam : Awarding orders/contract
PU
11/04Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Receives Contract
CI
10/20Rail Vikas Nigam : Bagging orders/contract
PU
10/20Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Wins Contract for Development of Kharicut Canal (Between Narod..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 221 B 2 681 M 2 681 M
Net income 2023 13 248 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 140 B 1 703 M 1 703 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 67,35 INR
Average target price 61,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pradeep Gaur Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjeeb Kumar Finance Director, CFO & Executive Director
Rajesh Prasad Executive Director & Operations Director
Kalpana Dubey Secretary & Compliance Officer
M. V. Natesan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED93.81%1 703
VINCI6.15%58 593
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.68%36 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.80%35 807
QUANTA SERVICES29.20%21 169
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.18%20 430