Rail Vikas Nigam : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
10/16/2022 | 04:03am EDT
RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022
16.10.2022
Sub:
Intimation of investor meet
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30, 46 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the management of the Company will be meeting with the investor namely, Mr. Riken Gopani, head of Capri Global Family Office at RVNL office, Mumbai on Monday, 17th October, 2022 at 12:00 PM. During the investor meet, Q1 financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022, Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2022 along with the information available in public domain will be discussed.
This is for your information and record please.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
KALPAN A DUBEY
