Rail Vikas Nigam : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022 16.10.2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 1st Floor, New Trade Wing, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Bandra Kurla Complex, Towers, Dalal Street Fort, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 542649 Scrip Code: RVNL Sub: Intimation of investor meet

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 46 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the management of the Company will be meeting with the investor namely, Mr. Riken Gopani, head of Capri Global Family Office at RVNL office, Mumbai on Monday, 17th October, 2022 at 12:00 PM. During the investor meet, Q1 financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022, Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2022 along with the information available in public domain will be discussed.

