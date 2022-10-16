Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVNL   INE415G01027

RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED

(RVNL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
36.80 INR    0.00%
04:03aRail Vikas Nigam : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/30Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Approves to Declare Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
09/30Rail Vikas Nigam Bags New Contract Worth $50 Million
MT
Rail Vikas Nigam : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/16/2022 | 04:03am EDT
RVNL/SECY/STEX/2022

16.10.2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, New Trade Wing,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Rotunda Building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Towers, Dalal Street Fort,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 542649

Scrip Code: RVNL

Sub:

Intimation of investor meet

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30, 46 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the management of the Company will be meeting with the investor namely, Mr. Riken Gopani, head of Capri Global Family Office at RVNL office, Mumbai on Monday, 17th October, 2022 at 12:00 PM. During the investor meet, Q1 financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022, Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2022 along with the information available in public domain will be discussed.

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

KALPAN A DUBEY

Digitally signed by KALPANA DUBEY DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=0166, pseudonym=133096153089082108Kx554 P6COUF555, 2.5.4.20=b806cfdb59ae28e1e09f3d931c15 cb1bdd60b4fcf0590cf6137e56ef54e7656b

  • postalCode=110019, st=Delhi, serialNumber=9d8abb2145664258b1bdf3 750913cd6906162f478ad53508919bbe6e 853105e8, cn=KALPANA DUBEY
    Date: 2022.10.16 11:36:19 +05'30'

(Kalpana Dubey) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 08:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
