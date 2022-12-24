Rail Vikas Nigam : Whereas by the notification of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Notification No 2022 CPM RVNL Patna 3rd line SEB PTRU Work correspondence New Delhi Dated 14 August 2022 published in gazette of India
12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
रजिस्ट्री सं. डी.एल.- 33004/99
REGD. No. D. L.-33004/99
सी.जी.-डी.एल.-अ.-24122022-241392
xxxGIDHxxx
CG-DL-E-24122022-241392
xxxGIDExxx
असाधारण
EXTRAORDINARY
भाग III-खण्ड4
PART III-Section 4
प्राजधकार सेप्रकाजित
PUBLISHED BY AUTHORITY
सं. 693]
नई दिल्ली, िुक्रवार, दिसम्बर 23, 2022/पौष
2, 1944
No. 693]
NEW DELHI, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022/PAUSHA 2, 1944
No: 2022-CPM/RVNL/PATNA/3rdLine/SEB-PTRU/WorkCorrespondence.-Whereasby the notification of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Notification No. 2022 CPM/RVNL/Patna/3rdline/SEB-PTRU/Workcorrespondence New Delhi Dated 14 August 2022 published in gazette of India, Extra Ordinary, PART III- Section 4 (hereafter referred to as the said notification) undersub-section(1) of section 20 (A) of the Railway Act,1989 (Railway Amendment Act 2008) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the Central Government, declared its
[भाग III-खण्ड4]
भारत का रािपत्र : असाधारण
3
intension to acquire the land specified in the schedule annexed to the said notification for execution, maintenance, management and operation of special Railway project construction of Third Railway Line in the District of Aurangabad in the State of Bihar.
And, whereas, the substance of the said notification was published in daily newspaper Prabhat Khabar Dated 25 August 2022 and Hindustan Times 25 August 2022 under sub-section (4) of section 20 A of the said Act.
And, whereas, zero nos. of objections were received and the same have been considered/disallowed by the competent authority accordingly orders have been passed.
And, whereas in pursuance of sub-section (1) of section 20 (E) of the said Act, the competent authority has submitted its report to the Central Government.
Now, therefore, upon receipt of the said report of the competent authority, and in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 20 (E) of the Railway Act, the Central Government hereby declares that the lands specified in the Schedule annexed hereto shall be acquired for the aforesaid purpose.
And, further, in pursuance of sub-section (2) of section 20(E) of the said Act, the Central Government hereby declares that on publication of this notification in the official Gazette, the land specified in the Schedule annexed hereto shall vest absolutely in the Central Government free from all encumbrances.
Brief description of the Land to be Acquired with or without structure falling within the Special Railway Project namely for construction of 3rd Railway line from Sonnagar to Garhwa Road in the District of Aurangabad in the State of Bihar.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Sl.
Name
Name of
Khata
Plot
Area
Area in
Nature of
Name of Land Owner
No.
of
Village/
No.
No.
in
Hect.
Land
As per
As per present Survey
Anchal
Thana
Acre
Khataiyan
No.
Firangi,
Shankar,
Dudheshwar
Singh
Father
Bagha -
Maharaj Peshran
1
Barun
28
106
0.085
0.0344
Agriculture
Late - Jokhu
Singh
Sa. -
178
Parnaw
Bahisse
Bagaha
Barabar
kaum
Ahir Sa - Deh
Firangi,
Shankar,
Dudheshwar Singh Father
Bagha -
Maharaj Peshran
2
Barun
28
114
0.090
0.03642
Agriculture
Late - Jokhu Singh Sa -
178
Parnaw Bahisse
Bagaha
Barabar kaum
Ahir Sa - Deh
Bilat, jaga,
Rambadan Singh,
Chandradev Singh,
vishundhari
Dhananjay Kumar Father -
Bagha -
peshran, Bhukan
3
Barun
32
118
0.2100
0.08499
Agriculture
Late Rajdev Singh, Ranjan
178
bahisse bararak
Kumar Father Late -
kaum ahir sa -
Mahendra Kumar Singh Sa.
Deh
- Bagaha
Biriksh Singh
Ganesh Singh Father Late-
4
Barun
Bagha -
31
119
0.0600
0.02428
Agriculture
wald Mangal
Dhura Singh, Suresh Singh
178
kaum Ahir Sa. -
Father Late - Kameshwar
Deh
Singh Sa. - Bagaha
Awadhesh Singh Father
Bagha -
Ramtahal Wald
Late - Raman Singh and
5
Barun
33
120
0.1450
0.05868
Agriculture
Somaru kaum,
Saurabh Kumar Father Late
178
Ahir Sa. - Deh
- Madheshwar Singh Sa. -
Bagha
Total
0.59
0.23877
Jhaori Jolha
Kapildev Singh, Suryadev
Singh Father Late Shiv
1
Barun
Bishunpur-
7
139
0.2300
0.09307
Agriculture
Vald Abdul
Balak Singh sa - Bagha,
206
kaum Jolha sa -
Jay Kishun Singh, Bishun
Deh
singh Father Late Nanhak
4
THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY
[PART III-SEC.4]
Singh sa - Bishun
Total
0.2300
0.09307
1
Barun
Tendua -
26
215
0.02
0.00809
Agriculture
Gair Majarua
-
179
Aam
Total
0.0200
0.00809
KRISHNA KUMAR BHARGAVA, Chief Project Manager
[ADVT.-III/4/Exty./510/2022-23]
Uploaded by Dte. of Printing at Government of India Press, Ring Road, Mayapuri, New Delhi-110064
and Published by the Controller of Publications, Delhi-110054.ALOK KUMARDigitally signed by ALOK KUMAR
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:09 UTC.