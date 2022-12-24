Advanced search
Rail Vikas Nigam : Whereas by the notification of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Notification No 2022 CPM RVNL Patna 3rd line SEB PTRU Work correspondence New Delhi Dated 14 August 2022 published in gazette of India

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

रजिस्ट्री सं. डी.एल.- 33004/99

REGD. No. D. L.-33004/99

सी.जी.-डी.एल.-.-24122022-241392

xxxGIDHxxx

CG-DL-E-24122022-241392

xxxGIDExxx

असाधारण

EXTRAORDINARY

भाग III-खण्ड4

PART III-Section 4

प्राजधकार सेप्रकाजित

PUBLISHED BY AUTHORITY

सं. 693]

नई दिल्ली, िुक्रवार, दिसम्बर 23, 2022/पौष

2, 1944

No. 693]

NEW DELHI, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022/PAUSHA 2, 1944

fodkl fuxe

fnYyh] 16 fnlEcj 2022

&CPM/RVNL/PATNA/3rd Line/SEB-PTRU/Work Correspondence.-

ljdkj]

vf/kfu;e] 1989

vf/kfu;e]

2008½

i'pkr mDr vf/kfu;e

dgk x;k

dh /kkjk 20 d dh mi/kkjk ¼1½

v/khu Hkkjr

jkti=] vlk/kj.k]

Hkkx III

fodkl fuxe

dh

2022&CPM/RVNL/PATNA/3rdLINE/SEB-PTRU/Work Correspondence dh

fnYyh

rkjh[k 14

vxLr

2022

i'pkr mDr

dgk

x;k

mikc)

fcgkj jkT;

ftyk

rhljh

ykbu

.k

fu"iknu]

j[k

j[kko]

fy,

fy,

vk'k; dh

.kk dh FkhA

mDr

dk

mDr

vf/kfu;e

/kkjk 20 d dh

mi/kkjk ¼4½

v/khu

lekpkj i=

[kcj

rkjh[k 25 vxLr 2022

VkbEl 25 vxLr

2022

fd;k x;k FkkA

l{ke

}kjk mu ij fopkj fd;k x;k rFkk

fd;k x;k

ikfjr fd;k x;kA

mDr

vf/kfu;e dh

/kkjk

20

dh mi/kkjk

¼1½

l{ke

viuh

ljdkj

dj nh

8424 GI/2022

(1)

2

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART III-SEC.4]

vr% vc

ljdkj] l{ke

mDr

ररपोर्ट

ij

mDr vf/kfu;e dh /kkjk

20

dh

mi /kkjk

¼1½

}kjk

dk

;g

.kk

djrh fd

mikc)

fy,

dh tk,xhA

;g dh

ljdkj] mDr vf/kfu;e dh /kkjk 20

dh mi&/kkjk ¼2½

.k

;g

.kk

djrh

fd jkti=

bl

ij

mikc)

vuU; :Ik

lHkh

ljdkj

fufgr

tk,xhA

fcgkj jkT;

uxj

fcp

ykbu

.k

fy,

okyh

lfgr ;k

fcuk

fooj.kA

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

dk

[kkrk

IykV

tehu

ekfyd

dk

uke@Fkkuk

dh

uke

[kfr;ku

1

ck:.k

cxgk&178

28

106

0-085

0-0344

firk&Lo0

egjkt

ijuko

lk0&cxgk

cjkcj

vghj

2

ck:.k

cxgk&178

28

114

0-090

0-03642

firk&Lo0

egjkt

ijuko

lk0&cxgk

cjkcj

vghj

3

ck:.k

cxgk&178

32

118

0-2100

0-08499

fcyV

tkxk

jkecnu

/kuUt;

firk&Lo0

cjkcjd

firk&Lo0

vghj

lk0&cxgk

ck:.k

cxgk&178

0-0600

0-02428

x.

firk &

Lo0

fcfj{k oYn

4

31

119

vghj

lk0&cxgk

ck:.k

cxgk&178

0-1450

0-05868

firk&

Lo0

je.k

jkeVgy

oYn

firk&Lo0

'oj

5

33

120

vghj

lk0&cxgk

0-59

0-23877

oYn

1

ck:.k

7

139

0-2300

0-09307

firk&Lok0 f'kockyd

lk0&cxgk

t;

firk& Lo0 uUgd

lk0&fc

0-2300

0-09307

1

ck:.k

26

215

0-02

0-00809

et:vk vke

0-0200

0-00809

.kk]

[जवज्ञापन-III/4/असा./510/2022-23]

RAIL VIKAS NIGAM LIMITED

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 16th December, 2022

No: 2022-CPM/RVNL/PATNA/3rdLine/SEB-PTRU/WorkCorrespondence.-Whereasby the notification of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Notification No. 2022 CPM/RVNL/Patna/3rd line/SEB-PTRU/Workcorrespondence New Delhi Dated 14 August 2022 published in gazette of India, Extra Ordinary, PART III- Section 4 (hereafter referred to as the said notification) under sub-section(1) of section 20 (A) of the Railway Act,1989 (Railway Amendment Act 2008) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the Central Government, declared its

[भाग III-खण्ड4]

भारत का रािपत्र : असाधारण

3

intension to acquire the land specified in the schedule annexed to the said notification for execution, maintenance, management and operation of special Railway project construction of Third Railway Line in the District of Aurangabad in the State of Bihar.

And, whereas, the substance of the said notification was published in daily newspaper Prabhat Khabar Dated 25 August 2022 and Hindustan Times 25 August 2022 under sub-section (4) of section 20 A of the said Act.

And, whereas, zero nos. of objections were received and the same have been considered/disallowed by the competent authority accordingly orders have been passed.

And, whereas in pursuance of sub-section (1) of section 20 (E) of the said Act, the competent authority has submitted its report to the Central Government.

Now, therefore, upon receipt of the said report of the competent authority, and in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 20 (E) of the Railway Act, the Central Government hereby declares that the lands specified in the Schedule annexed hereto shall be acquired for the aforesaid purpose.

And, further, in pursuance of sub-section (2) of section 20(E) of the said Act, the Central Government hereby declares that on publication of this notification in the official Gazette, the land specified in the Schedule annexed hereto shall vest absolutely in the Central Government free from all encumbrances.

Brief description of the Land to be Acquired with or without structure falling within the Special Railway Project namely for construction of 3rd Railway line from Sonnagar to Garhwa Road in the District of Aurangabad in the State of Bihar.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Sl.

Name

Name of

Khata

Plot

Area

Area in

Nature of

Name of Land Owner

No.

of

Village/

No.

No.

in

Hect.

Land

As per

As per present Survey

Anchal

Thana

Acre

Khataiyan

No.

Firangi,

Shankar,

Dudheshwar

Singh

Father

Bagha -

Maharaj Peshran

1

Barun

28

106

0.085

0.0344

Agriculture

Late - Jokhu

Singh

Sa. -

178

Parnaw

Bahisse

Bagaha

Barabar

kaum

Ahir Sa - Deh

Firangi,

Shankar,

Dudheshwar Singh Father

Bagha -

Maharaj Peshran

2

Barun

28

114

0.090

0.03642

Agriculture

Late - Jokhu Singh Sa -

178

Parnaw Bahisse

Bagaha

Barabar kaum

Ahir Sa - Deh

Bilat, jaga,

Rambadan Singh,

Chandradev Singh,

vishundhari

Dhananjay Kumar Father -

Bagha -

peshran, Bhukan

3

Barun

32

118

0.2100

0.08499

Agriculture

Late Rajdev Singh, Ranjan

178

bahisse bararak

Kumar Father Late -

kaum ahir sa -

Mahendra Kumar Singh Sa.

Deh

- Bagaha

Biriksh Singh

Ganesh Singh Father Late-

4

Barun

Bagha -

31

119

0.0600

0.02428

Agriculture

wald Mangal

Dhura Singh, Suresh Singh

178

kaum Ahir Sa. -

Father Late - Kameshwar

Deh

Singh Sa. - Bagaha

Awadhesh Singh Father

Bagha -

Ramtahal Wald

Late - Raman Singh and

5

Barun

33

120

0.1450

0.05868

Agriculture

Somaru kaum,

Saurabh Kumar Father Late

178

Ahir Sa. - Deh

- Madheshwar Singh Sa. -

Bagha

Total

0.59

0.23877

Jhaori Jolha

Kapildev Singh, Suryadev

Singh Father Late Shiv

1

Barun

Bishunpur-

7

139

0.2300

0.09307

Agriculture

Vald Abdul

Balak Singh sa - Bagha,

206

kaum Jolha sa -

Jay Kishun Singh, Bishun

Deh

singh Father Late Nanhak

4

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART III-SEC.4]

Singh sa - Bishun

Total

0.2300

0.09307

1

Barun

Tendua -

26

215

0.02

0.00809

Agriculture

Gair Majarua

-

179

Aam

Total

0.0200

0.00809

KRISHNA KUMAR BHARGAVA, Chief Project Manager

[ADVT.-III/4/Exty./510/2022-23]

Uploaded by Dte. of Printing at Government of India Press, Ring Road, Mayapuri, New Delhi-110064

and Published by the Controller of Publications, Delhi-110054. ALOK KUMAR Digitally signed by ALOK KUMAR

Date: 2022.12.24 16:37:51 +05'30'

