Rail Vikas Nigam : Whereas by the notification of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Notification No 2022 CPM RVNL Patna 3rd line SEB PTRU Work correspondence New Delhi Dated 14 August 2022 published in gazette of India

No: 2022-CPM/RVNL/PATNA/3rdLine/SEB-PTRU/WorkCorrespondence.-Whereasby the notification of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Notification No. 2022 CPM/RVNL/Patna/3rd line/SEB-PTRU/Workcorrespondence New Delhi Dated 14 August 2022 published in gazette of India, Extra Ordinary, PART III- Section 4 (hereafter referred to as the said notification) under sub-section(1) of section 20 (A) of the Railway Act,1989 (Railway Amendment Act 2008) (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the Central Government, declared its

intension to acquire the land specified in the schedule annexed to the said notification for execution, maintenance, management and operation of special Railway project construction of Third Railway Line in the District of Aurangabad in the State of Bihar.

And, whereas, the substance of the said notification was published in daily newspaper Prabhat Khabar Dated 25 August 2022 and Hindustan Times 25 August 2022 under sub-section (4) of section 20 A of the said Act.

And, whereas, zero nos. of objections were received and the same have been considered/disallowed by the competent authority accordingly orders have been passed.

And, whereas in pursuance of sub-section (1) of section 20 (E) of the said Act, the competent authority has submitted its report to the Central Government.

Now, therefore, upon receipt of the said report of the competent authority, and in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 20 (E) of the Railway Act, the Central Government hereby declares that the lands specified in the Schedule annexed hereto shall be acquired for the aforesaid purpose.

And, further, in pursuance of sub-section (2) of section 20(E) of the said Act, the Central Government hereby declares that on publication of this notification in the official Gazette, the land specified in the Schedule annexed hereto shall vest absolutely in the Central Government free from all encumbrances.

Brief description of the Land to be Acquired with or without structure falling within the Special Railway Project namely for construction of 3rd Railway line from Sonnagar to Garhwa Road in the District of Aurangabad in the State of Bihar.