    RVSN   IL0011475949

RAIL VISION LTD.

(RVSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:28 2023-01-12 pm EST
1.510 USD   +7.86%
04:40pRail Vision : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
01/09Rail Vision Ltd. Demos AI-Based Obstacle Detection Technology for a Class 1 North American Railroad Operator
CI
01/09Rail Vision Demos AI-Based Obstacle Detection Technology for a Class 1 North American Railroad Operator
GL
Rail Vision : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

01/12/2023 | 04:40pm EST
CONTENTS

As previously disclosed, on July 22, 2022, the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notified Rail Vision Ltd. (the "Company") that it was eligible for a 180 calendar day period, or until January 16, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's ordinary shares to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Company received a letter from Nasdaq that, for the 11 consecutive business days from December 21, 2022 to January 6, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares had been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-265968), to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

Disclaimer

Rail Vision Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 21:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
