Rail Vision : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

As previously disclosed, on July 22, 2022, the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notified Rail Vision Ltd. (the "Company") that it was eligible for a 180 calendar day period, or until January 16, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company's ordinary shares to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Company received a letter from Nasdaq that, for the 11 consecutive business days from December 21, 2022 to January 6, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares had been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

