Rail Vision : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

On February 1, 2023, Rail Vision Ltd.'s (the "Company") shareholder, Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH ("Knorr-Bremse"), pursuant to the Company's amended and restated articles of association, appointed Keren Aslan to the Company's board of directors, effective as of February 1, 2023.

Ms. Aslan currently serves as the chief financial officer of Israel Post Ltd. Ms. Aslan served from April 2019 to September 2022 as chief executive officer of Superbus, a company in the Israeli public transportation market. Prior to that, from 2012 to 2018, Ms. Aslan served as the chief financial officer of Israel Railways Ltd., leading its innovation department and its first public bonds raise on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Ms. Aslan holds a B.A. degree in Economics and Business Management from Tel Aviv University and a M.A degree in Economics from Tel Aviv University. Ms. Aslan also serves as a director of Hanan Mor Group Holdings Ltd. and Rav Bariach (08) Industries Ltd., both listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, and Trans Israel Ltd., an Israeli government-owned corporation functioning as a project management agency of the Israeli Ministry of Transport and Road Safety.

