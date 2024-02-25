64,187,682 Equity Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024.

64,187,682 Equity Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 19-FEB-2021 to 25-FEB-2024.



Details:

The Promoter, the President of India, acting through the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has agreed not to dispose of an aggregate of 20% of the post-issue share capital for a period of three years from the allotment date in the issue.



The entire remaining pre-issue share capital will be locked-up for a period of one year from the allotment date in the issue.