Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI'', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute. Under the partnership agreement, Railtown will be able to forge links with Mila's research community and explore ways to help further develop the company's AI capabilities.

This partnership will also grant Railtown other benefits such as access to recruitment, training, and Mila workspaces, as well as the opportunity to conduct applied research projects together with Mila, in addition to visibility across Mila's website and social media, channels, conferences, and business opportunities related to other Mila partners.

Mila is internationally renowned for its significant contributions to artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML). The collaboration will strengthen Railtown's relationship within the research and developer communities, and expand access to a growing pool of domestic and global ML talent; additionally, Railtown will have exposure to Mila's continued research findings.

"With multiple large projects in our pipeline, we expect that partnering with Mila will allow us to enhance our research processes as part of our future product releases. We see this partnership as an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Mila's research team to help accelerate Railtown's AI roadmap and bring our Application General Intelligence (AGI) closer to customers around the globe," states CEO Cory Brandolini.

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is the world's largest academic research center for deep learning, bringing together over 1,200 specialized researchers in machine learning. Based in Montreal and funded in part by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, Mila's mission is to be a global center for scientific advancements that inspire innovation and the growth of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a globally recognized non-profit organization for its significant contributions to deep learning, especially in the fields of language modeling, automatic translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence™ Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence™ Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

