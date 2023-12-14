Official RAILTOWN AI TECHNOLOGIES INC. press release

Railtown's second North American provisional patent filing

Railtown reaches task level functionality with ticket generation

Integrates with leading platforms like Azure DevOps, Jira, Notion, Google Docs, and more

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) ("Railtown AI'', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it strategically expanded its Intellectual Property portfolio on December 11, 2023, by filing the Company's second North American provisional patent. This filing's claims cover AI-driven ticket generation - the Railtown Platform acting as a virtual developer, performing common, yet vital, software engineering tasks that currently require developers. By reducing manual tasks in this way, Railtown enables software development teams to increase their velocity while freeing up more time for coding.

This is the type of AI utilization that underlies the research findings of industry leader GitHub that estimated an increase in developer productivity due to AI could boost global GDP by over $1.5 trillion by 2030 - the equivalent of adding 15 million developers to worldwide capacity.1

Railtown's CTO, Marwan Haddad, commented: "Before our AI engine can perform engineering tasks, it first trains on a client's application data: tickets, builds, deployments, logs. That enables it to achieve Application General IntelligenceTM, which is an end-to-end understanding of the application in question. We announced on December 6, 2023, that Railtown achieved the milestone of producing Application General IntelligenceTM. That breakthrough now enables us to offer AI-driven ticket generation, it's an example of next-level functionality that handles mundane manual tasks and increases the productivity of development teams that practice Agile software development."

"Tickets are used to assign tasks, but they're also used to create deep documentation trails. Once the Railtown Platform achieves Application General IntelligenceTM for a connected application, then developers can ask the platform application-specific questions about its code, builds, errors, or anything within the documentation. It's the AI-driven way to create tickets with less effort. It's also a powerful strategy for establishing richer documentation that prevents fragmented application data that becomes increasingly difficult to access and make sense of over time," said Railtown's CEO Cory Brandolini.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence™ Platform for Software Developers and Teams that practice Agile Project Management. We purposely built our Application General Intelligence™ Platform to help Software Developers and Agile practitioners save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. To learn more, visit railtown.ai and click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

