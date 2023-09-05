RML launches hot promotional campaign: ‘THE FINAL PRICES. THE FINAL 9.'; the last-chance offer to buy the last 9 units of ‘The Estelle Phrom Phong' starting from only THB 256,000 per square meter!
05 September 2023
RML launches hot promotional campaign: 'THE FINAL PRICES. THE FINAL 9.'; the last-chance offer to buy the last 9 units of 'The Estelle Phrom Phong' starting from only THB 256,000 per square meter!
Don't miss out on the final opportunity to enjoy the hot promotional campaign of 'THE FINAL PRICES. THE FINAL 9.' at 'the Estelle Phrom Phong', a ready-to-move-in ultra-luxury condominium from RML (Raimon Land Public Company Limited) that is offered for the 9 final units at the super special best-ever price starting from THB 256,000 per square meter*.
"The Estelle Phrom Phong" project has only 9 units left. This is a great opportunity that should not be missed for those who want to own an ultra-luxury condo that is located in the heart of the CBD, convenient to travel, only 5-minute walk to Phrom Phong BTS station and 2-minute walk to The Em District. It is surrounded by 2 public parks and a high-class hospital which is rare prime location considered as one of the Best Addresses in Phrom Phong area. It is also a pet-friendly condo with a Pet Zone. Currently, the units available comprise 4 fully furnished 1-2 bedroom units with usable area of 55.63-93.92 square meters and 5 fully fitted units. All of them come with superior common areas that cater to every lifestyle, including 125% conventional parking, 24-hour concierge service, Mercedes Benz S-Class limousine service, and Guest Suites, a service that no other project has ever had before, which is a guest room fully furnished with the facilities for visitors. Furthermore, with the Phrom Phong location that provides a rental yield of approximately 5-6% and the higher rental rate due to high rental demand all the time, this project is also suitable for all forms of investment for anyone who is looking for a condo for rent.
Hurry up to grap the opportunity to own the best luxury condos in Phrom Phong area. Please register to receive special privileges before anyone else at https://rmlplc.co/3PnEzZP. Make an appointment in advance to visit the project at Tel. 02-029-1888 or via Line Official @raimonland or visit our website: www.raimonland.com.
*Terms and conditions apply.
