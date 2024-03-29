Raimon Land : RML appoints Brenton Justin Mauriello as the new CEO
March 28, 2024 at 11:40 pm EDT
News and Activities
29 March 2024
RML appoints Brenton Justin Mauriello as the new CEO
RML (Raimon Land Public Company Limited), Thailand's leading luxury and ultra-luxury real estate developer, announced the appointment of Brenton Justin Mauriello as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from April 1, 2024 following the approval from the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2024. Brenton will succeed Korn Narongdej who will remain RML's Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee to support the newly appoint CEO to drive RML business further.
A highly esteemed board members and c-suite executive, Brenton is not a stranger to RML as he held the position of Director for over a year while serving as the Chairman at DWP, an award-winning global architecture and design company. He brings over 25 years of leadership experience across a wide range of industries including construction, architecture and design. With his exceptional talent and vast experience, especially in luxury property segment, he is committed to establishing new industry standards to lead RML towards sustainable growth and success.
Korn Narongdej, the current CEO of RML said that "In 2024, we will move forward with a new strategic plan that will drive the business toward a steady growth and retain the leadership position in the luxury and ultra-luxury real estate development business of Thailand and beyond. RML's Board of Directors has strongly believed with Brenton's experience in the luxury field will surely enhance the new business strategy that is gearing towards international expansion. Consequently, I will retain my role as CEO of RML until March 31, 2024, and subsequently, I will continue to be actively involved within RML, serving as a Director, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Enterprise Risk Management Committee, and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee".
