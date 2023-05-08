Advanced search
    RML   TH0364010Y01

RAIMON LAND

(RML)
2023-05-07
0.6700 THB   +3.08%
03/06Raimon Land : RML reveals remarkable performance for Q4 2022 Confident on 2023 prospects with a significant turnaround
PU
03/03Raimon Land : RML reveals remarkable performance for Q4 2022 Confident on 2023 prospects with a significant turnaround
PU
02/28Raimon Land Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Raimon Land : RML launches “The Ultimate Selection” campaign for “The Estelle Phrom Phong” The best secret offer ever for a limited number of units until May 31, 2023

05/08/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
News and Activities
09 May 2023
RML launches "The Ultimate Selection" campaign for "The Estelle Phrom Phong" The best secret offer ever for a limited number of units until May 31, 2023

RML (Raimon Land Public Company Limited) reveals an overview of luxury and ultra-luxury segments in real estate market in the second quarter of 2023 that luxury and ultra-luxury projects are still in demand from both investors and own stay customers. The demand for ready-to-move-in condominiums is on the rise as customers can make the decisions simpler after seeing the completed project. This is the reason why RML's ultra-luxury projects like 'The Estelle Phrom Phong', which is the newest ready-to-move-in condominium project in Phrom Phong area, a popular location for both Thais and foreigners, has received a tremendous success and has already sold 85% of its total units. Now RML is introducing "The Ultimate Selection" campaign with an exclusive secret offer for a limited number of units of The Estelle Phrom Phong. The campaign, starting today until May 31, 2023.

The Estelle Phrom Phong is a joint venture project between RML and Tokyo Tatemono, Japan's oldest real estate developer. This ultra-luxury condominium project is valued at THB 5.2 billion. It is spanning 37 floors with 146 units in total. The project caters to all the needs of target customers from a perfect location right in the heart of Phrom Phong area surrounded by The EM District, international schools, leading hospitals, and 5-star hotels to an outstandingly unique design both the interior and exterior work by leading architectural consulting firm, SCDA. Privacy is what the project puts the focus on which explains why, on each floor, there are only 8 units per floor, with exclusive units with private lift. Exclusive services provided for co-owners include 24-hour concierge service ,Mercedes Benz S-Class limousine service, and Guest Suites, a service that no other project has ever had before, which is a guest room provided with in-room amenities that they need.

'The Ultimate Selection' campaign is introduced for 1-2 bedroom units, with a total space of 55.63-93.92 square meters. The project also has a common area that caters to every lifestyle. The campaign starts from today. To schedule a private viewing, please call 02-029-1888 or contact RML's Line Official at @raimonland or find more information at www.raimonland.com.

Disclaimer

Raimon Land pcl published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
