New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) and members of his delegation were given a warm welcome to OCC (One City Centre), headquarters of leading luxury real estate developer RML (Raimon Land Public Company Limited) during their recent visit to Thailand, being greeted by RML's chief executive officer Brenton Justin Mauriello (right), chairman of the board Kris Narongdej (2nd from right), and director and chairman of the executive committee Korn Narongdej (2nd from left), together with Yuji Okamoto (left), managing director of Mitsubishi Estate (Thailand) Company Limited, Thailand base of global real estate giant from Japan and joint venture partner of OCC (One City Centre). Located on Phloen Chit Road, the recently opened OCC is Thailand's tallest office tower. Mr. Luxon and his group visited the RML offices on the 54th floor and Akara Sky Hanuman on the 61st floor, Bangkok's newest and most popular sky bar. The group were impressed with the green initiatives and the high technology, and most of all the amazing view