Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Raimon Land Public Company Limited    RML   TH0364010Y01

RAIMON LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RML)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raimon Land Public : Proposal of agenda, nominate candidate for directorship and submit question for 2021 AGM

12/02/2020 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 2, 2020

Subject Proposal of agenda, nominate candidate for directorship and submit question for 2021 AGM

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

Raimon Land Public Company Limited is pleased to announce with regards to good corporate governance relating to the rights of shareholders and equitable treatment of shareholders to propose issues for inclusion as AGM agenda, to nominate qualified candidate for directorship and to submit questions to the company ahead for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, from now until January 15, 2021. The detail of guidelines, requirements and procedures are disclosed on the Company website at http://investor.raimonland.com/ under shareholder information page, shareholders' meeting.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Sincerely,

Mr. Sataporn Amornvorapak Director and Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Raimon Land pcl published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:52:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RAIMON LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:53aRAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Proposal of agenda, nominate candidate for directorship and..
PU
11/12RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Sep ..
PU
11/12RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)
PU
10/20CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Rental of real estate
PU
09/30RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Notification of Sale of Investment in a Subsidiary
PU
09/08RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Notification of the change of major shareholders, Resignati..
PU
08/11RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Posting of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
07/31RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the..
PU
07/29RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
07/01RAIMON LAND PUBLIC : Publicity of Notice of the 2020 AGM and Precautionary Measu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 285 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2019 79,3 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
Net Debt 2019 5 250 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2019 53,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 545 M 84,1 M 84,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart RAIMON LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Raimon Land Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sataporn Amornvorapak CEO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kris Narongdej Chairman
Rathian Srimongkol Vice Chairman
Korn Narongdej Non-Executive Director
Kris Thirakaosal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAIMON LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-40.20%84
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED39.18%39 365
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-13.24%38 801
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.43%31 412
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.40%31 368
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.95%28 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ