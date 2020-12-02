Raimon Land Public : Proposal of agenda, nominate candidate for directorship and submit question for 2021 AGM

December 2, 2020

Subject Proposal of agenda, nominate candidate for directorship and submit question for 2021 AGM

To President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)

Raimon Land Public Company Limited is pleased to announce with regards to good corporate governance relating to the rights of shareholders and equitable treatment of shareholders to propose issues for inclusion as AGM agenda, to nominate qualified candidate for directorship and to submit questions to the company ahead for the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, from now until January 15, 2021. The detail of guidelines, requirements and procedures are disclosed on the Company website at http://investor.raimonland.com/ under shareholder information page, shareholders' meeting.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Sincerely,

Mr. Sataporn Amornvorapak Director and Company Secretary