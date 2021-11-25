Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Raimon Land Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RML   TH0364010Y01

RAIMON LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RML)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raimon Land Public : The Establishment of the new subsidiary company

11/25/2021 | 07:00am EST
Date/Time
25 Nov 2021 18:32:01
Headline
The Establishment of the new subsidiary company
Symbol
RML
Source
RML
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Raimon Land pcl published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 162 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
Net income 2020 -718 M -21,5 M -21,5 M
Net Debt 2020 2 964 M 88,9 M 88,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 131 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 40,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sataporn Amornvorapak CEO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Kris Narongdej Chairman
Kris Thirakaosal Independent Director
Vichet Kasemthongsri Independent Director
Oranuch Apisaksirikul Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAIMON LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED54.69%124
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.05%37 142
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.31%32 280
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.56%31 271
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.03%27 251
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.63%26 414